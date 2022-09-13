Ireland's Dingle Peninsula showcase is a must-see at this year's Big E fair in Springfield, MA.

The Big E, America's premier multi-state fair representing all six New England States, makes a return this September 16-October 2 with entertainment, unique foods, agriculture, and much more.

The Dingle Peninsula Showcase will highlight some of Ireland's finest handcrafted products and cultural and educational connections between County Kerry and West Springfield.

View some of the Dingle Peninsula’s most famous pottery, jewelry, linen, and crystal artisans, as well as the region’s hoteliers, leading educational institutions, award-winning distillery, cultural and heritage leaders,

The Meet the Makers Program will offer demonstrations of their crafts, spirits tastings, a chance to buy hand-made Irish merchandise and memorabilia, as well as offer information on visiting the Dingle Peninsula.

“It’s fitting that the Dingle Peninsula again participates at The Big E, given that West Springfield and the Dingle Peninsula share a Sister City relationship because of the historical ties between our communities,” said Caroline Boland of Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance.

This year, The Big E will mark a Halfway to Saint Patrick’s Day celebration on the first weekend of the Fair, with a concert by The Dropkick Murphy’s, music and dancing at the Dingle Peninsula Showcase, Irish-inspired green Cream Puffs, a Halfway to Saint Patrick’s Day parade and so much more!

Some of the Dingle Peninsula businesses at The Big E:

Dingle Crystal: The family-run company designed and created the St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock Bowl that was presented to President Joe Biden in The White House earlier this year.

The Blasket Heritage Centre: This heritage site in Dunquin on the western tip of the Dingle Peninsula celebrates the history of the Blasket Islands that was home until 1953 to a vibrant and creative community. The Center is a place of pilgrimage for generations of the Dingle Peninsula’s emigrant diaspora, including many from the Great Blaskets, who eventually made their homes in Springfield and Western Massachusetts.

Brian de Staic Jewellery: Brian and his wife Máiread began their business in 1981 creating distinctive jewelry and today are one of Ireland's leading goldsmiths. Celebrities including Tom Cruise, Julia Roberts, Saoirse Ronan, and Laura Dern own Brian de Staic creations.

Dingle Skellig Hotel and Dingle Benners Hotel provide accommodations that include modern and Old World charm. The four-star Dingle Skellig Hotel rests on Dingle Bay and has 32 new deluxe guest rooms, a leisure center and fitness center, a kids club and a spa. Dingle Benner’s Hotel, steeped in history dating to the early 1800s, sits in the heart of Dingle town. It has welcomed many of Dingle’s legendary visitors.

Dingle Distillery: The award-winning distillery, built in a former sawmill, makes all of its own spirits including small batch Dingle Distillery Whiskey Single Malt and Pot Still Whiskey, Dingle Original Gin (chosen the World’s Best Gin and the World’s Best London Dry Gin 2019), and Dingle Distillery Vodka.

The Big E Fair runs from September 16-October 2, learn more here.