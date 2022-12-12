Christmas Day Dinner, the charitable event in Dublin for the homeless, poor, and needy, is coming back to RDS on Christmas day with over 250 volunteers registered to help!

The 98th Christmas Day Dinner by the Knights of St. Columbanus for the poor and homeless of Dublin will be held in the RDS this Christmas, December 25, after two years of Covid restrictions.

On October 1 each year, the Knights of St. Columbanus, the Catholic order that organizes the event since 1924, open their Christmas Day website ChristmasDayDinner.com for volunteer registration. This year, within 12 hours of opening, the registration was fully subscribed.

Volunteers will attend the RDS and together they will provide a three-course meal of soup, Christmas dinner, Christmas pudding, and mild refreshments for up to 550 poor and homeless people of Dublin City.

With the assistance of St. Vincent de Paul, Simon, Alone, Age Action, Dublin City and other groups who provide transport, volunteers will provide over 4,000 takeaway meals and “goody bags” (whose provision is subject to the amount of product available - the Committee welcome any donations of product delivered to the RDS during the week before Christmas Day) containing food, toiletries, soft drinks and household products for the following days, which will be delivered to the needy in their own homes.

The need for the takeaway dinners is increasing every year reflecting the difficulties experienced by the community in these serious economic conditions, especially nowadays if we consider how families are affected by the energy bills price, which is becoming more and more expensive.

Volunteers will provide a free transport coach shuttle service to and from the RDS from “Pick Up” locations at Dawson Street opposite Mansion House; Four Courts Quay/Buildings; and O’Connell Street under Clery’s Clock. The free coach shuttle service will operate every 20 minutes from 9:30 am. Coaches will return from the RDS up to 1:45pm.

Donations are always welcome and may be sent to Ely House, 8 Ely Place, Dublin 2. Donations of products suitable for the “Goody Bags” may be left to the RDS during the week before Christmas Day.

Any food stuffs surplus to the requirements of the Christmas Day Dinner is delivered to the Capuchin Day Centre and other hostels and other organizations which operate for the poor and homeless.

The comfortable surroundings of the RDS will contribute to an atmosphere of celebration for Christmas Day and the Knights of St. Columbanus are extremely grateful to the members of the Royal Dublin Society and the RDS Management team for their continued support. Volunteers will provide comfort and hope to those who need it most on such a special day. Also, a warm welcome will be provided by the musical bands and dancers who volunteered to bring positive energy to the special guests.

This year there will be a warm and spiritual welcome for members of the Ukrainian community who have confirmed that they will be attending the dinner.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin and the Archbishop of Dublin, Dr. Dermot Farrell will be attending the Knights of St. Columbanus Christmas Day Dinner. A special invitation has also been sent to the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins. Special thanks are recorded to the President and Members of the Royal Dublin Society.

Paddy Sheridan, Chairman of the ChristmasDay Dinner Committee of the Knights of St. Columbanus, has said, “We thank the many volunteers for their enthusiasm and commitment and for extending a friendly and spiritual welcome to all with little food or money during this holy time.

"We invite all those in need to attend the RDS to celebrate Christmas Day with us and we also encourage businesses and individuals to donate by contacting us at ChristmasDayDinner.com or by sending any contribution to Ely House, 8 Ely Place, Dublin 2 in order to sustain this event that despite the times runs for almost 100 years. Entrance to the RDS is from Anglesea Road and the Christmas Day dinner will start from 11 am."

For further information, contact Andrea Iadarola, Christmas Day Dinner Committee on 0874624822 or email andiadarola@gmail.com.

This article was submitted to the IrishCentral contributors network by a member of the global Irish community. To become an IrishCentral contributor click here.