Celtic Junction Arts Center (CJAC), an award-winning cultural organization in St. Paul, Minnesota, is producing this year's Irish Arts Week.

The annual Irish Arts Week returns on April 18th with a two-week tasting menu of all things Irish, leading up to a bonfire that celebrates the start of summer on the feast of Bealtaine, May 1st.

This year, CJAC features its first Deireadh Seachtaine Gaeilge (DSG), or in English, Irish Language Weekend. Its offerings are designed for Irish language students from absolute beginners to experienced learners. CJAC will host in-person visitors from its sister cultural center, Aonach Mhaca, in Armagh, Northern Ireland, who will participate in the DSG and other Irish Arts Week events.

Enjoy a cross-cultural concert (in-person and streaming) between Armagh and St. Paul with musicians from the Center for Irish Music, Traditional Arts Partnership, and The Sullivan Squad - Anishinaabe singers from the Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe Reservation.

Bake some bilingual bread with the world-renowned Irish language proponent Manchán Magan during Aram & Im (Bread & Butter), a theatrical event direct from the Abbey Theatre.

Watch the transformative Irish language movie Mise Éire’, with expert commentary on its lasting significance by Dáithí Sproule and Réamonn Ó Ciaráin.

Take free online mini-classes on such topics as drawing Celtic mythology, the Neolithic tomb Newgrange, novelist Maria Edgeworth, and poet Patrick Kavanagh.

Experience the history of St. Paul’s Irish American Club with a live panel of original members.

Celebrate the 100th anniversary of James Joyce’s novel "Ulysses" with an appearance by Fritz Senn, director of the James Joyce Foundation in Zurich.

You can check out all Irish Arts Week events - hosted both in-person and online - online here.

About The Celtic Junction Arts Center (CJAC)

The Celtic Junction Arts Center (CJAC) is a 501c3 non-profit art and cultural center located in the Midway neighborhood of Saint Paul, MN.

Voted “Best Irish Center/Festival in North America" by Irish Central's Creativity and Arts Awards, CJAC hosts concerts, classes, and events. CJAC is home to several independent organizations including the Center for Irish Music, the Irish Fair of Minnesota, and O’Shea Irish Dance. Learn more at CelticJunction.org.