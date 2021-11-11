Irish Repertory Theatre in New York City welcomes a haunting and thought-provoking production of "A Girl is a Half-formed Thing".

From November 10 until December 12, an adaption of Eimear McBride’s acclaimed novel, A Girl is a Half-formed Thing will be performed at the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre.

Directed by Nicola Murphy and adapted for the stage by Annie Ryan for The Corn Exchange and starring Irish actress Jenn Murray, A Girl is a Half-formed Thing follows the inner narrative of a girl from birth until the age of twenty with vivid intensity and originality.

During the performance, the audience will be brought on a journey with someone determined to make sense of things amidst the crushing Catholicism and hardship of her Irish childhood.

Belfast-born Murray is a well-established actress having previously been nominated for an IFTA in her part in the movie “Dorothy Mills.” While her other notable roles include “Brooklyn,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” and most recently “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil." Irish Rep is proud to have Murray return to the stage with this thought-provoking adaption of the award-winning novel.

Tickets to A Girl is a Half-formed Thing begin at $50 and tickets are available here. If you're 35 and Under, you can avail of $25 tickets for every Irish Rep production by joining the young patron program, GreenSeats.

Eimear McBride’s tale plunges us into the psyche of a girl with breathtaking fury and intimacy and Murray brings to the stage a character of astonishing resilience and intelligence

A Girl is a Half-formed Thing premiered at the Dublin Theatre Festival 2014. The show had its North American premiere at the Baryshnikov Arts Center in New York City in April 2016.

The performance schedule is as follows: Wednesdays at 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm; Thursdays at 7 pm; Fridays at 7:30 pm; Saturdays at 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm; Sundays at 2 pm.

Exceptions: the performances on Wednesday, November 24, Saturday, November 27, Wednesday, December 1, and Saturday, December 4 will be at 3 pm and 8 pm. The performances on Friday, November 26, and Friday, December 3 will be at 8 pm. There will be no performance Thursday, November 25.

Located in New York City, the Irish Repertory Theatre stages the works of Irish and Irish-American classic and contemporary playwrights, encouraging the development of new work focused on the Irish and Irish-American experience, and producing the work of other cultures interpreted through the lens of an Irish sensibility.

A Girl is a Half-formed Thing will perform a limited run from November 10 until December 12 and tickets are available here. Follow Irish Repertory Theatre on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.