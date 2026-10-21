It started when President Trump returned to the White House in January 2025. His team didn’t waste any time, rolling out fresh executive orders, a big new stablecoin law and a faster path to market for crypto investment funds. Every one of these policies affects Ethereum, yet even with all these regulatory tailwinds, the ETH price in USD sat at $2,680.69 on September 25, 2026, according to Binance.

That’s far below the all-time high of $4,953.73 the token hit in August 2025. Policy improvements alone haven’t been enough to push it back to those levels, because the price still responds to interest rates, risk appetite and real demand for the network.

What crypto policies has the Trump administration put in place?

On January 23, 2025, President Trump signed off on the “Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology” executive order. This order did a few things: It created the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets, and it put down a marker for “supporting the responsible growth and use of digital assets” across the economy, according to public records from the White House. The order scrapped the Biden administration’s 2022 framework and flatly prohibited the launch of a central bank digital currency, according to public records from Congress. That same day, the SEC reversed Staff Accounting Bulletin 121, which had made it tough and expensive for banks to custody crypto assets, according to Reuters.

The banking question is not new on either side of the Atlantic. IrishCentral reported in June 2018 that major Irish banks were refusing to support cryptocurrencies even as state agencies courted crypto firms. U.S. banks faced a similar chill until the SEC dropped SAB 121.

The real legislative headline arrived on July 18, 2025, when Trump signed the GENIUS Act. This was the first federal law establishing a regulatory framework for dollar-backed payment stablecoins. It passed with strong margins in both the Senate (68-30) and the House (308-122), according to public records from the White House and Congress. SEC Chair Paul Atkins called the law “a monumental step forward for crypto assets, financial markets, and our country". He pointed out that it allows companies and individuals to transact more efficiently and at lower cost, according to his public statement on July 18, 2025.

Fast forward two months, September 17, 2025. The SEC approved generic listing standards for commodity-based exchange-traded products, including crypto funds. That move reduced the typical approval timeline from around 240 days down to about 75. Atkins explained that this step was meant to make sure America’s capital markets stay at the bleeding edge of digital asset innovation, according to a press release by the SEC.

How much has Trump personally earned from crypto?

His 2025 annual financial disclosure, a massive 927-page document released June 30, 2026, shows that he earned more than $1.4 billion from crypto activity that year, according to CBS News and Time.

Breaking it down, over $515 million of that came from token sales tied to World Liberty Financial, a crypto project his sons co-founded back in 2024. He also brought in about $65 million from equity sales in the same company’s holding vehicle and another $635 million in royalties from Trump-branded meme coins, according to CNBC and CBS News.

What new business opportunities have crypto policies created for Ethereum?

Spot Ethereum ETFs launched in 2024, but the previous SEC leadership wouldn’t allow them to stake their holdings, treating staking rewards as a legal gray area under securities law, according to official SEC documents. That all changed after the SEC signed off on generic listing standards in September 2025 and softened its approach toward staking. By October, Grayscale rolled out what the industry called Wall Street’s first Ethereum and Solana staking ETFs, according to SEC filings.

Ethereum’s technical upgrades haven’t been sitting still, either. The Fusaka upgrade hit mainnet on December 3, 2025, doubling blob data capacity on Layer-2 networks that settle atop Ethereum, according to Ethereum's official website. There’s another upgrade on the way, Glamsterdam, which was targeted for the first half of 2026 to boost fairness in transaction ordering. But according to Ethereum's website, the update is expected in the fourth quarter of 2026, with no date confirmed yet.

FAQ

Is the GENIUS Act specific to Ethereum?

Not exactly. The GENIUS Act covers any dollar-backed payment stablecoin, not just Ethereum.

Can Ethereum ETFs now stake their holdings?

They can. Due to the SEC’s policy shift in September 2025, Grayscale launched the first staking-enabled Ethereum ETFs in October.

How much of Trump’s 2025 income came from crypto?

More than $1.4 billion of Trump’s reported income for 2025 came from crypto-related ventures, according to his annual financial disclosure as reported by CBS News and Time.