Dublin's exceptional nightlife makes it the perfect place for an unforgettable evening.

Ireland's capital has some of the best nightlife in Europe, according to a new study.

The experts at MovingToSpain.com have identified the European cities with the best nightlife, considering different preferences such as bars and nightclubs, as well as the cost of beer.

The research ranked Dublin ninth on their list of the top European cities with the best nightlife. The city has 19.64 bars and nightclubs per 100,00 people, with a pint costing £6.01.

The study also revealed Delemont, Switzerland, as the top nightlife favorite, with an impressive 562.06 bars and nightclubs per 100,000 people. However, enjoying a beer in Delemont can be quite expensive, with a domestic pint costing £7.04.

Prague secured the second position with over 54.22 bars and nightclubs per 100,000 people. It’s also one of the cheapest cities for buying beer, with a pint costing £1.89.

Lausanne and Geneva, both in Switzerland, came in third and fourth, respectively. Amsterdam in the Netherlands rounded up the top five.

Coming in at the very bottom of the list in the 10th spot was Paris, offering a modest ratio of 19.64 bars and nightclubs per 100,000 people.

Top 10 European Cities with the Best Nightlife:

1. Delemont, Switzerland

Bars and nightclubs per 100,000 people: 562.06

Cost of domestic beer, 1 pint: £5.28

2. Prague, Czech Republic

Bars and nightclubs per 100,000 people: 54.22

Cost of domestic beer, 1 pint: £1.89

3. Lausanne, Switzerland

Bars and nightclubs per 100,000 people: 53.20

Cost of domestic beer, 1 pint: £7.04

4. Geneva, Switzerland

Bars and nightclubs per 100,000 people: 40.22

Cost of domestic beer, 1 pint: £7.04

5. Amsterdam, Netherlands

Bars and nightclubs per 100,000 people: 36.27

Cost of domestic beer, 1 pint: £4.29

6. Braganca, Portugal

Bars and nightclubs per 100,000 people: 35.01

Cost of domestic beer, 1 pint: £1.07

7. Barcelona, Spain

Bars and nightclubs per 100,000 people: 33.18

Cost of domestic beer, 1 pint: £2.58

8. Zurich, Switzerland

Bars and nightclubs per 100,000 people: 29.85

Cost of domestic beer, 1 pint: £7.04

9. Dublin, Ireland

Bars and nightclubs per 100,000 people: 23.53

Cost of domestic beer, 1 pint: £5.15

10. Paris, France

Bars and nightclubs per 100,000 people: 19.64

Cost of domestic beer, 1 pint: £6.01

The findings were part of the website's Best City for International Students 2023 Index, which also revealed Dublin to be the most searched-for city when it comes to studying abroad, with 27,000 searches last year.

