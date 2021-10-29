An Irish couple is giving something back this Halloween by raffling off their beautiful one-bedroom apartment just outside the scenic town of Greystones, County Wicklow.

Alan and Ann Marie Sparks are raffling off their home in the upmarket Eden Gate Estate in County Wicklow to enable a lucky winner to get their foot on the property ladder and earn a life-changing prize.

Located in a beautiful coastal location just 40 minutes from Dublin, the property has previously yielded a rent of €1,400, while many properties in the area have fetched more than €1 million in recent sales.

The lucky winners will claim a fully furnished, mortgage-free property with all stamp duties and legal fees paid.

The property is located just a three-minute drive or a 30-minute walk from the beautiful seaside town of Greystones, which is renowned for its marina, beaches, and views in addition to its many shops and restaurants.

With the bright lights of Dublin less than an hour away, the property offers the perfect blend of country, city, and coastal living.

Time is running out to enter, however.

There are just three days left to enter the Raffall.com draw, with the raffle set to take place at 7 p.m. on October 31, while there are just over 5,000 tickets left.

Tickets for the draw cost £20/€23 and can be purchased at Raffall.com.

Alan and Ann Marie will also be donating €23,000 to the Ross Nugent Foundation if their competition is successful.

The foundation was established in honor of Ann Marie's nephew Ross, who sadly passed away following a battle with cancer.

All proceeds will go toward the oncology wards in Beaumont and Crumlin Hospitals.

