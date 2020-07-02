This stone-built Irish cottage in the heart of Connemara is the definition of a dream house.

Carrie's Cottage is on the market for €180,000, and it's hard to imagine a more stunning setting for any house in Ireland.

Situated in the Dunloughan area of Connemara, Carrie's Cottage offers spectacular, panoramic views of the nearby lakes and hills.

Dunloughan Beach, known for its splendid views and crystal clear waters, is just a short stroll away from the cottage, while Ballyconeely Village is just a short drive away.

The area is perfect for walks, swimming, fishing, snorkeling, and dining in nearby restaurants and the cottage is perfect for anyone seeking a regular vacation spot or for anyone seeking a quiet retirement.

The two-bedroom, traditional cottage is almost exactly as you would expect it, with stone walls and a traditional fireplace.

The cottage's living area is littered with old-fashioned armchairs scattered around the fireplace, perfect for those colder nights, while the dwelling's kitchen is small and compact but decked out with modern appliances.

Both twin bedrooms are small but bright and airy thanks to their whitewashed stone walls and their large windows.

One bedroom boasts a particularly stunning view of the surrounding countryside through its solitary window.

Situated in the most westerly part of Ireland and Europe, the cottage really is perfect for anyone seeking peace and tranquility in their lives.

For those fancying day trips or weekends away, the bright lights of Galway City and the beautiful town of Westport are around 90 minutes away by car, while Knock Airport is a two-hour drive.

The Connemara Championship Golf Links is just a 10-minute drive away for anyone wishing to while away the afternoon on the golf course.

