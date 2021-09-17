Potentially the most expensive house in Ireland is on the market for a whopping €14 million ($16.5 million).

Dating back to 1913, Number 73 Ailesbury Road stretches over 4,768 sq ft and is one of the finest residential properties for sale in Ireland. The house is located in the heart of Dublin 4's embassy belt and boasts one of Ireland's most sought-after addresses.

The classical-style, seven-bedroom house is located on the wide avenue, which is one of the most upmarket addresses in the country. Ailesbury Road was also once the longest straight road in Dublin when it was developed in the early part of the 20th century.

The house sits on an acre of wooded pathways, terraces, and manicured gardens, while it additionally boasts a glazed pavilion and a three-hole putting green.

The manicured gardens also contain their own well, which supplies groundwater to an automatic irrigation that waters the roses, wisteria, rhododendron, acers, and other plants that color the gardens even if the owners are away.

The gardens contain several secret areas that are interconnected by a series of meandering pathways.

Designed by the prominent architect Rudolf Maximilian Butler, the imposing house oozes elegance and comprises several luxurious decorative features, including box bay windows, french doors, and decorative cornices embellished with decorative moldings.

The upmarket property boasts two large south-facing reception rooms that open onto a beautiful terrace and the manicured gardens beyond.

The house also features a formal dining room, formal drawing room, breakfast room, entrance hall, and an English-style kitchen.

Guests can take an elevator to the second floor where they will find an exquisite principal bedroom complete with a dressing room and a bathroom suite. A further six en-suite bedrooms are located on the second floor.

Lawrence and Long Architects have developed a wonderful concept for the property for any prospective buyer that has the ambition to convert the 4,768 sq ft house into a 14,000 sq ft mansion without taking away any of the original character.

"The house and the garden to this property are unique and quite special. To substantially increase the size of the house for future needs, it is important to retain this special character," said architect Joe Lawrence.

"With a considered design, we propose to extend the property to 14,000 sq ft without taking away from its original character. By careful design, this can be achieved, without damaging its existing special qualities."

The detailed plans include extending the property eastward and also adding a basement, while he also plans to include a home cinema, wine cellar, 20m swimming pool, sauna, steam room, and a gym.

Further details of the plans are available through selling agent Marcus Magnier of Colliers International, who has listed the property.

Number 73 Ailesbury Road is thought to be the finest property on one of Ireland's most upmarket roads alongside nearby Shrewsbury Road.

For more details about the Dublin 4 property, click here.