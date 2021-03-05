Louth GAA has launched an online raffle with two three-bedroom houses up for grabs to raise money for a new 14,000-seater home stadium.

The Louth County Board's "Pickahouse" campaign will raffle the two houses in early April to raise a portion of the €12 million required to build the new stadium.

One property, located at Sea View Way in Dundalk, is a modern semi-detached house with large living spaces and a striking front glass facade. The house is additionally located close to Dundalk Golf Club and overlooks the Cooley Peninsula - the ancestral home of US President Joe Biden.

The other semi-detached house is located in Beaulieu Village in Drogheda and boasts modern and bright living spaces in addition to spacious and comfortable bedrooms. The house is located within 30 minutes of Dublin Airport and the M50 motorway, while it is also just ten minutes from Termonfeckin Beach.

Both houses are up for grabs in April's raffle, which also features a €10,000 cash prize for third place.

Raffle tickets are available at €100 each and the Louth County Board hopes that the fundraiser can supplement funding from the GAA and the Irish Government and help build Ireland's newest county ground.

Louth GAA is expected to provide at least one-third of the total cost of the project and has secured planning permission to develop its new stadium on the Inner Relief Road in Dundalk. They will put the project out to tender next month after the raffle is completed.

Peter Fitzpatrick, Chairman of the Louth County Board, told the Irish Sun that he hopes construction can start at the site by August or September this year, enabling Louth to move from their current home at Drogheda Park, which holds just 7,000 spectators.

The new stadium will feature a 4,080-seater stand on one side of the pitch, while a terrace on the other side will be able to hold 8,470 people. Two terraces at either end of the pitch will be able to hold 725 spectators each.

To enter next month's raffle, click here.