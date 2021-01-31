This West Cork cottage overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and the Kerry Mountains is the ideal summer home.

Cahirkeem Cottage on the scenic Beara Peninsula in County Cork is on the market for €270,000 ($327,000) and would make the perfect getaway for anyone looking to spend their summer in Ireland.

The three-bedroom stone cottage sits on a 0.65-hectare site and overlooks the beautiful Coulagh Bay, while it also offers glorious views of the spectacular Kerry Mountains in the distance.

Perched atop a hillside vantage point, the cottage offers an ideal opportunity to watch the sunset and sunrise over the bay below, and there a few better ways to spend a summer evening in Ireland than sitting outside the cottage and taking in the panoramic surroundings.

Inside, Cahirkeem Cottage is both spacious and modern. The cottage's kitchen-cum-living room is heated by a modern stove which looks perfect for chillier nights, while the inviting armchairs promise comfortable evenings and games nights.

The property's kitchenette is packed with modern and convenient appliances, while its three bedrooms are bright and airy and would easily accommodate a medium-sized family.

Cahirkeem Cottage is also ideally situated for summer day trips along the Beara Peninsula.

The cottage is just 5km from Eyeries Village and 6km from Allihies, which holds Ireland's Copper Mines Museum.

The three-bedroom home is also situated close to the Ring of Beara; a 92-mile scenic route that circumnavigates the Beara Peninsula and passes through stunning locations like Kenmare, Glengarriff, and Healy Pass. The route also travels through Castletownbere, one of the largest fishing ports in Ireland which offers sailing, diving, and other aquatic activities.

The cottage has been listed by JJ O'Sullivan Beara Estate Agent. To find out more, click here.