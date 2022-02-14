Ideal Homes Portugal is launching the fifth season of their hugely popular online property show this week.

IdealHomesTV, otherwise known as IHTV, will be making a return to screens this Thursday, February 17, 2022. Join CEO, Angela Worrall and John Baker-Malpas for the latest season showcasing new properties to the market, areas, and exciting things to do across the Algarve.

Tune in to the new season of IHTV this Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 5 pm GMT | 12 pm EST to learn more about these exclusive property deals and offers.

Premiering exclusively on the Ideal Homes YouTube channel, the first episode will be a Valentine's special and features an exclusive meal for two at a prestigious location in Quinta do Lago.

Not forgetting the properties, John takes viewers around a couple of homes highlighting their best assets and what you need to do for more information.

The season will comprise of six new episodes every Thursday. Viewers can tune in to see stunning properties across the Algarve, and obtain insider knowledge from professionals and experts in all fields.

The series will also explore the different towns and areas in the Algarve, fun activities in the region, and unseen gems that will help buyers understand the allure of the Algarve.

The series will also cover more topics such as the buying process, Portugal's Golden Visa Scheme updates, property, and rental management advice, and much more.

For all the latest IHTV news, first access to some fabulous deals, wonderful properties, exclusive discounts, updates on developments currently under construction, and information on new developments make sure to sign up.

Investors can also catch up on demand for previous episodes on the Ideal Homes YouTube channel from the comfort of their home.

Ideal Homes Portugal is your friendly and professional real estate company in the Algarve that is on hand to guide you through the process of buying your dream home in Portugal.

Established in 2012, Ideal Homes Portugal has quickly become the leading real estate services firm in the Algarve. They have an established reputation for best-in-class service trusted by savvy buyers and expert investors looking to buy holiday homes, permanent residences, and investment properties around the world.

They are also the leading property experts who can assist with finding the right property, obtaining financing with their in-house mortgage broker, currency exchange services, legal and tax services along with designing and custom-build properties with reputable builders and architects.

For more information, visit the Ideal Homes Portugal website or send an email at info@idealhomesportugal.com.