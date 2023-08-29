Gorse Cottage is a charming three-bedroom thatched cottage near Oughterard village in the heart of Co Galway and close to the shores of Lough Corrib.

Dating back to the 1800s and extended by the current owner in 2008, this traditional thatched roof cottage now incorporates the original outhouse and is beautifully maintained throughout.

A private electronic gated entrance leads you down an enchanting winding gravel driveway to a parking area at the side of the cottage.

The front door opens into a foyer which offers access to the main living areas of the home. The living area and dining room are beautifully positioned and feature wooden beams, a stone fireplace, and a log burner to create an authentic Irish country setting.

From here, there is a fitted kitchen featuring a classic range cooker with a double oven, and there is a further stone fireplace and log burner and access to the rear garden. Located just off the kitchen, there is an additional living room with exceptional natural light and a spiral staircase leading to the first floor and bedroom.

There is a second bedroom on the ground floor of the cottage which is located off the original living area and features a free-standing bath and double doors that lead to the beautiful grounds.

Located on the first floor is the main bedroom which is accessed from a cozy mezzanine reading area overlooking the main living space. Outside, there is a two-storey outbuilding which is currently being used by the owner as an art studio on the ground floor, and upstairs a yoga studio.

A particular feature of the property is the mature tranquil gardens and shaded seating areas which features a five-seater hot tub and large rear patio, ideal for al fresco dining and entertaining.

Gorse Cottage in Co Galway is listed with Savills estate agency for an asking price of €425,000 / $459,297. You can find out more information here.