A traditional Irish cottage on a half-acre of land in the rolling hills of County Leitrim, this two-bedroom cottage has the potential to be a true gem.

When people think of getting away from it all or even relocating to Ireland their mind usually goes to a slower pace of life, enjoying nature and reveling in the traditional. This cottage in the townland of East Barrs, Glenfarne, County Leitrim ticks all these boxes.

On the market for $143,742 (€130,000) this cottage in East Barrs has two bedrooms, one bathroom and measures 41.03 square meters. Located on 0.5 acres of land and an 11 minutes drive from the second-largest town in County Leitrim, this cozy home has the potential to be a real gem. It even has an open fire and has a beautiful half-door.

The real estate agents, Sean O'Boyle Auctioneers and Valuers Ltd, call this cottage "a rare opportunity to secure such an idyllic traditional cottage offering that ideal hideaway.

"Located on a most scenic site with panoramic views from the rear and pleasant countryside views all around. Offered in good condition and ready to occupy. Safely tucked away from the public road. Many traditional features especially the old heart fireplace with the crook in place."

While the house is wonderfully secluded it's also just five minutes from Glenfarne where the new tenants will find shops, pubs, and restaurants. It's also close to Glenfarne Wood and Lough Mac Nean for picturesque walks.

Glenfarne is the original home of the Ballroom of Romance, which inspired the famous short story by author William Trevor. The story was subsequently turned into a TV film.

The largest town close by is Manorhamilton with a population of just over 1,200. This is the retail hub and has every amenity that any new resident could need.

A little slice of heaven? Yes, please.