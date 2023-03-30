Located in Leterfrack, County Galway and set between the Atlantic and picturesque mountains this cottage looks like the perfect hideaway where you can recharge.

A two-bedroom, three-bathroom house (110 m sq) on 0.62 acres of land is on the market just outside Letterfrack, in County Galway. The cottage, called Creggans, if located one mile outside Letterfrack village and right on the Wild Atlantic Way. It's also surrounded by some of the most beautiful Irish mountains including Diamond Hill, the Twelve Bens, and near Letterhill and Derryinver Bay.

Outside the home, the new residence will enjoy a patio where you can take in the incredible surroundings. The house also boasts of a garden with mature trees and parking.

There is also a stone-cut outdoor shed on the grounds. Given the popularity of remote working, this could make an excellent office or studio, subject to planning permission.

The house itself was refurbished to a high standard in 2017. It is bright throughout with loft ceilings. It's comprised for two large ensuite bedrooms, a well-equipped kitchen, a large living / dining room and a main bathroom, including a bath.

The nearby village, Letterfrack, is busy all year round giving the presence of the ATU college campus, the Connemara National Park and Diamond Hill. It also hosts all amenities locals would need including a school, creche, supermarket, restaurants, bars and more.

Kylemore Abbey and Gardens is also just a ten-minute drive from the house. The old walled Victorian gardens, which have been restored and refurbished, display a great variety of plants and trees and bring one back to another era.

Other things to do and see in the area include the Rosleague Manor Hotel for superb food in Moyard (15-minute drive), the scenic Renvyle peninsula hosting the ruins of one of Grainne Maol’s castles. There are many lovely beaches within a five to 15-minute drive.

