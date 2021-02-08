This magnificent cottage for sale in West Cork is an absolute delight.

The charming three-bedroom cottage in Toormore, West Cork, is on the market for €355,000 ($427,000) and would be the perfect summer home for anyone looking to spend their summer on the Wild Atlantic Way.

Located in a tranquil setting overlooking Toormore Bay, the cottage has been superbly maintained and offers stunning views of the surrounding area.

The house is located on a two-acre plot and features a patio with panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean.

The house is also located close to numerous beaches and swimming spots, while mooring at Toormore is also included in the sale.

Inside, the house is bright, airy, and spacious thanks to its large windows and white-washed walls.

The cottage's elevated living room, for example, boasts a floor-to-ceiling window offering views of Toormore Bay with several squashy armchairs set around a traditional fireplace.

The property's three bedrooms also offer plenty of space and could comfortably sleep up to eight people, while the kitchen features a variety of modern appliances.

The charming cottage additionally features a large conservatory that acts as the perfect sun trap and would be the ideal place to while away the hours on a summer's day by reading a book.

The bathroom, meanwhile, has been renovated to include a luxurious corner bath and walk-in shower.

The three-bedroom house would be perfect for any medium-sized family seeking a holiday home on Ireland's scenic west coast. It is located just 7.5 km from the scenic seaside villages of Schull and Goleen, which boast several grocery stores, day-trips, and watersports.

