The hit RTÉ series Cheap Irish Homes is coming back for a second series and is on the hunt for bargain-shopping house-hunters in Ireland.

Instagram sensation Maggie Molloy of @CheapIrishHouses and Irish building engineer Kieran McCarthy are back on the road looking for Ireland’s best property bargains for under €100k for the second series of RTÉ's "Cheap Irish Homes."

The series is inspired by Irish woman Maggie Molloy's wildly popular Cheap Irish Houses website and social media accounts that find and highlight some of Ireland's best fixer-uppers.

Last year, Molloy told IrishCentral that she's always had a love of old houses: “When it came time for me to purchase a house of my own, saving an old cottage was really a no-brainer. No new build was ever going to resonate with me the way an old house would, and the thought that I could prevent just one family’s pride and joy from being lost to time was something that really appealed to me.

"To be the reason laughter once again lilted through quiet forgotten rooms, or to know that it was because of me that little bare feet would be heard running across the flagstones again would be something to be proud of right?”

Molloy's passion project has given way to a television show with RTÉ in Ireland that is now looking for adventurous house hunters with open minds who are not afraid of a bit of work for its second season.

In return, Molloy will reveal the kind of properties people would never have thought were within their reach. Tune in as Molloy helps prospective buyers find their very own piece of the Irish countryside at jaw-droppingly low prices.

“Whether you dream of finding your first home on a few acres, or maybe a townhouse to incorporate a shop space, it is possible," says Molloy. “There are Cheap Irish Homes everywhere, you just need to know where to look!”

Applicants must be available for filming over a number of days between November 2020 and April 2021.

In accordance with Government and HSE Covid-19 guidelines, this may be in person or through remote recording. The production team is committed to the safety of contributors and crew for the duration of the production.

Applicants can apply at CheapIrishHomes@CameoProductions.ie.

