This private, historical island located on the south west coast of Ireland is for sale and comes with its own castle ruins.

Castle Island in Roaringwater Bay lies off the coast of Schull in beautiful West Cork. It is home to a ruined castle -- one of many castles lying along the coast line that belonged to the O'Mahoney's.

The powerful, wealthy O'Mahoney's strategically situated these castles, all within sight of one another, along the coastline to control Roaringwater Bay and its abundant resources.

In the 19th century, the island was home to a small community consisting of about fifteen families. The last residents left in 1870, and the ruins of the original three clusters of houses which made up the community are situated on the island.

Recently, the island, which is approximately 123.85 acres, has been used for agricultural purposes.

A number of adjoining islands in the bay are inhabited, some with small communities and others by single families. Fastnet Rock Lighthouse can be seen from the island.

Castle Island is located on the Wild Atlantic Way, in West Cork, in a predominantly tourist area. It lies about 65 miles from Cork City and Cork Airport.

The island is 2.4 km from Schull Harbour, 2.4 km (1.5 miles) from Rossbrin Cove is 2.4 km (1.5 miles) and 19.3km (12 miles) from Skibbereen. It has has a substantial pier and slipway that offer shelter and access.

According to the real estate agents, the island is a “great opportunity for anyone interested in water sports, particularly sailing and fishing. It also benefits from the warm Gulf Stream and mild south westerly winds. The island can offer total solitude with substantial scope to develop its considerable amenities. "

The property could be used for private occupancy or tourism-related development, outdoor pursuits, and/or agricultural use.

Dominic J. Daly & Co. Auctioneers, are selling along with joint agents, Knight Frank. Offers over €1,000,000 ($1,129,499) are being considered.