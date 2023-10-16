A former Garda station in County Donegal with its own holding cell is on the market for just €30,000 ($31,500) and could become a dream home with the right renovations.

Located in the heart of the Donegal Gaeltacht, the former Bunbeg Garda Station is situated on Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way and is just minutes away from some of the most beautiful beaches in the country.

The building, which was built in the early 1970s, was once a busy Garda station in the heart of the Gaeltacht but was closed under the Garda District and Station Consolidation Programme.

The station features doubled-glazed PVC windows, concrete floors, internal plastered walls, and electric storage heating.

The entrance leads to a former public office area, while the entrance hall is also adjacent to a former sergeant's office.

At the rear of the property, there is an old holding cell, kitchen area, and bathroom.

The former station requires significant renovations before it becomes fit for living, but it is located in an ideal location for summer vacations.

The station is located just 20 minutes from Donegal Airport, linking Donegal with Dublin Airport and, by extension, the rest of Europe and the US.

The property is ideally situated along a scenic stretch of the Wild Atlantic Way, giving prospective owners the chance to explore the majestic coastlines of County Donegal.

It is also located adjacent to Scoil Naisiunta Chonaill in Bunbeg, making it an ideal location for young families in search of local schools.

The station measures 69 square meters internally and is located on a 0.42-acre site.

Pre-registration by phone or online is required in order to bid for the property, with the former station open for viewings on October 14, 18, 21, 25, and 28.

The property is listed by O'Donnellan & Joyce Auctioneers. Click here to find out more.