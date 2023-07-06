An idyllic private island is for sale off the coast of Donegal for just €75,000.

Bo Island, a 4.8-acre island near Gola Island, is located off the coast of Derrybeg in the Gaeltacht area in northwest Donegal and offers stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean.

The small island is just a 10-minute boat ride away from mainland Donegal, while Donegal Airport is just a 4km drive from the pier that offers access to the island.

Listed by real estate agent Henry Kee, the island features its own private beach and offers stunning views of Mount Errigal, Donegal's highest peak.

Bo Island is surrounded by crystal blue waters and is in close proximity to several excellent public beaches, including Bunbeg Beach and the renowned Carrickfinn Blue Flag Beach, adjacent to Donegal Airport.

The island is also located off "the Rosses" area of the Donegal Gaeltacht, an area renowned for its natural beauty. It is additionally situated a short distance from the starting point of the Wild Atlantic Way, which begins on the Inishowen Peninsula in northern Donegal.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

"This is the ideal place to unleash your inner Bear Grylls and find your own adventure," Kee said in a blurb accompanying the listing.

"The island is made up of Machair-Dune grassland unique to North West Ireland and Western Scotland and home to a number of rare plant species. The island is divided in 2 parts and therefore offers generous beach space and shoreline. The entire is a designated Special Area of Conservation and is a Proposed National Heritage Area. Inquiries welcome."

For more information, click here.