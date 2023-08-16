Looking for the coolest traditional Irish music playlist on Spotify? We think we've found it!

Whether you have massive FOMO from not making the trek to an Irish music festival or concert this year, or you generally need a little pick me up, our deep Spotify listening habits have rooted out this Post/Trad Irish music playlist that is sure to brighten your day.

This Spotify playlist, which teases "flute and fiddle, drums and drops," has racked up thousands of likes on the music streaming platform.

Running for about five hours, this Irish music playlist on Spotify includes tunes from none other than Jiggy, Skerryvore, Lunasa, Talisk, Lankum, and Gaelic Storm.

Have a listen to this Post/Trad playlist and we're sure you'll be plowing through everything on your to-do list today.

Have a listen to the Post/Trad Irish music playlist from Spotify here:

Do you have a favorite Irish traditional music playlist or a favorite band or performer? Let us know about them in the comments section, below!