"Three Kisses," an Oscar-nominated short Irish film from 1955, is now available on the Irish Film Institute's IFI Archive Player.

In "Three Kisses," a promising young hurler from the fictional village of Ballykilly is invited to play for his county.

A fictional young hurler (Colm Gallagher) embarks on a courtship with a lively camogie player with whom he shares three chaste but charming kisses.

When his hurling prowess catches the eye of the local trainer, his sporting life takes a turn for the better.

The film interweaves real and dramatised elements, as Colm visits the rain-sodden streets of Cork city and the offices of the county team where he meets the legendary Cork manager Jim “Tough” Barry and later plays a county match in Thurles, Co Tipperary.

The film was produced by Paramount Pictures for distribution in the US where it was well received. The Cork Examiner however in a review in July 1956 deemed it ‘a Farce’ and ‘hardly a true representation of the Irish scene’!

"Three Kisses" is part of the Irish Film Institute's Oscar® Collection: A Selection of Irish Academy Award® Nominated Short Films. It was nominated for an Academy Award® for Best Short Subject, One-reel in 1955.

"Three Kisses" is also part of the Irish Film Institute's Children on Film collection and is recommended for viewers aged 8 and up.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

The Irish Film Institute’s Oscar® Collection

A great short film, like a great short story, conjures worlds with clarity and economy, bringing viewers on journeys which are brief but deeply engrossing. Since the 1950s, Irish filmmakers have mastered the short film form and secured international recognition with an impressive array of awards including many Academy Award® nominations and victories. Popularly known as the Oscars, the awards are the most famous and prestigious in the entertainment industry.

This collection brings together a selection of these award-winning films – ghostly tales and pitch-black comedies, illuminating documentaries, and exquisite animations – populated by an array of famous folks such as Seán O’Casey, Orson Welles, Fionnula Flanagan, and Brendan Gleeson. The films, directed and written by Irish men and women, date from 1951 to 2018.

The Oscar® Collection: A Selection of Irish Academy Award® Nominated Short Films is drawn from material preserved in the IFI Irish Film Archive.

This programme is supported by the Government of Ireland through the National BCP Network.

The Irish Film Institute’s Children on Film Collection

This substantial new collection of films provides a vibrant overview of childhood in Ireland from the 1930s to more recent times. While some of the films have been made by children themselves, most are made about them by adults keen to capture their uncorrupted perspectives as they navigate the world around them. The collection rewards close study as it offers insights into changing expectations of children; their role in family life and their experiences in Irish society over 80 years.

Enjoy films made for educational purposes; animations designed to entertain; short dramas showing real and imagined crises in children’s lives; documentaries capturing reality of young lives and advertisements selling fun stuff.

“Three Kisses” is published here thanks to the Irish Film Institute (IFI), who IrishCentral has partnered up with throughout 2023 to bring you a taste of what their remarkable collection entails. You can find all IrishCentral articles and videos from the IFI here.

To watch more historic Irish footage, visit the IFI Archive Player, the Irish Film Institute’s virtual viewing room that provides audiences around the globe free, instant access to Irish heritage preserved in the IFI Irish Film Archive. Irish Culture from the last century is reflected through documentaries, animation, adverts, amateur footage, feature films, and much more. You can also download the IFI Archive Player App for free on iPhone, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.

IrishCentral has partnered up with the IFI throughout 2023 to bring you a taste of what their remarkable collections entail. You can find all IrishCentral articles and videos from the IFI here.