The Irish Film Institute (IFI) presents “This Other Eden,” the first Irish feature film to be directed by a woman (Muriel Box), in celebration of International Women’s Day.

The Irish Film Institute will be showing "This Other Eden" on its IFI Archive Player from 9 am on Wednesday, March 8 through 9 am on Friday, March 10 (Irish time.)

In "This Other Eden," a caustic comedy set in 1945, an independent young woman returns to her small Irish town to find trouble brewing in many quarters.

“This Other Eden” explores many meaty issues such as the effects and complicated memorialisation of Ireland’s War of Independence (1918–1921); the stigma of illegitimacy; and the complexity of Anglo-Irish relations.

Directed by Muriel Box and filmed in Ardmore studios and in the Dublin suburb of Chapelizod, the film has a fine supporting cast of Abbey Players and star turns from Leslie Philips, Audrey Dalton, Milo O’Shea, and Hilton Edwards. “This Other Eden” is not just a critique of the past but a witty commentary on an emergent modern Ireland.

The film has been digitally remastered by the IFI Irish Film Archive in collaboration with the BFI under an initiative of the Association des Cinémathèques Européennes (ACE) with the support of the EU Creative Europe MEDIA programme.

To watch more historic Irish footage, visit the IFI Archive Player, the Irish Film Institute’s virtual viewing room that provides audiences around the globe free, instant access to Irish heritage preserved in the IFI Irish Film Archive. Irish Culture from the last century is reflected through documentaries, animation, adverts, amateur footage, feature films, and much more. You can also download the IFI Archive Player App for free on iPhone, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.

