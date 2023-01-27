"Song for Ireland" is a popular Irish ballad that has been enjoyed by audiences around the world for many years. The song was written by Phil Colclough, a Northern Irish singer-songwriter, and first recorded in 1977. It is a classic in the Irish music scene, and it is a way of remembering those who left Ireland and the memories they left behind.
"Song for Ireland" tells the story of a young man who leaves his home in Ireland to travel the world but finds that no matter where he goes, he cannot escape the memories of the land and people he left behind. The lyrics describe the beauty and charm of Ireland, and the singer's longing to return home. The song's emotive and melodic tone makes it a favorite among audiences of all ages.
Since its release, "Song for Ireland" has been covered by many artists, including the Irish folk group The Dubliners, and became a classic in the Irish music scene. The song has become a staple in Irish events and gatherings around the world and is often performed at weddings and funerals.
The song has also become a symbol of Irish emigration and the longing for home, it is often used as a way of remembering those who left Ireland in search of a better life and the memories they left behind.
In conclusion, "Song for Ireland" is a beloved Irish ballad that has stood the test of time. Its emotive tone and relatable lyrics have made it a favorite among audiences of all ages and backgrounds. The song continues to be a beloved part of Irish culture and a reminder of the beauty of Ireland and the longing for home. It is a classic in the Irish music scene, and it is a way of remembering those who left Ireland and the memories they left behind.
Listen to some of the best versions of "Song for Ireland" ever recorded here on IrishCentral's Spotify playlist:
"Song for Ireland" lyrics:
Walking all the day, near tall towers
Where falcons build their nests
Silver winged they fly
They know the call of freedom in their breasts
Saw Black Head against the sky
Where twisted rocks they run down to the sea
Living on your western shore
Saw summer sunsets, asked for more
I stood by your Atlantic sea
And sang a song for Ireland.
Drinking all the day in old pubs
Where fiddlers love to play
Someone touched the bow
He played a reel
It seemed so fine and gay
Stood on Dingle beach
And cast in wild foam we found Atlantic bass
Living on your western shore
Saw summer sunsets asked for more
I stood by your Atlantic sea
And sang a song for Ireland
Talking all the day with true friends
Who try to make you stay
Telling jokes and news
Singing songs to pass the night away
Watched the Galway salmon run
Like silver dancing darting in the sun
Living on your western shore
Saw summer sunsets, asked for more
I stood by your Atlantic sea
And sang a song for Ireland.
Dreaming in the night I saw a land
Where no man had to fight
Waking in your dawn
I saw you crying in the morning light
Lying where the falcons fly
They twist and turn all in you'er blue sky
Living on your western shore,
Saw summer sunsets asked for more
I stood by your Atlantic sea
And sang a song for Ireland.
