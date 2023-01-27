"Song for Ireland" is a popular Irish ballad that has been enjoyed by audiences around the world for many years. The song was written by Phil Colclough, a Northern Irish singer-songwriter, and first recorded in 1977. It is a classic in the Irish music scene, and it is a way of remembering those who left Ireland and the memories they left behind.

"Song for Ireland" tells the story of a young man who leaves his home in Ireland to travel the world but finds that no matter where he goes, he cannot escape the memories of the land and people he left behind. The lyrics describe the beauty and charm of Ireland, and the singer's longing to return home. The song's emotive and melodic tone makes it a favorite among audiences of all ages.

Since its release, "Song for Ireland" has been covered by many artists, including the Irish folk group The Dubliners, and became a classic in the Irish music scene. The song has become a staple in Irish events and gatherings around the world and is often performed at weddings and funerals.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

The song has also become a symbol of Irish emigration and the longing for home, it is often used as a way of remembering those who left Ireland in search of a better life and the memories they left behind.

In conclusion, "Song for Ireland" is a beloved Irish ballad that has stood the test of time. Its emotive tone and relatable lyrics have made it a favorite among audiences of all ages and backgrounds. The song continues to be a beloved part of Irish culture and a reminder of the beauty of Ireland and the longing for home. It is a classic in the Irish music scene, and it is a way of remembering those who left Ireland and the memories they left behind.

Listen to some of the best versions of "Song for Ireland" ever recorded here on IrishCentral's Spotify playlist:

"Song for Ireland" lyrics:

Walking all the day, near tall towers

Where falcons build their nests

Silver winged they fly

They know the call of freedom in their breasts

Saw Black Head against the sky

Where twisted rocks they run down to the sea

Living on your western shore

Saw summer sunsets, asked for more

I stood by your Atlantic sea

And sang a song for Ireland.

Drinking all the day in old pubs

Where fiddlers love to play

Someone touched the bow

He played a reel

It seemed so fine and gay

Stood on Dingle beach

And cast in wild foam we found Atlantic bass

Living on your western shore

Saw summer sunsets asked for more

I stood by your Atlantic sea

And sang a song for Ireland

Talking all the day with true friends

Who try to make you stay

Telling jokes and news

Singing songs to pass the night away

Watched the Galway salmon run

Like silver dancing darting in the sun

Living on your western shore

Saw summer sunsets, asked for more

I stood by your Atlantic sea

And sang a song for Ireland.

Dreaming in the night I saw a land

Where no man had to fight

Waking in your dawn

I saw you crying in the morning light

Lying where the falcons fly

They twist and turn all in you'er blue sky

Living on your western shore,

Saw summer sunsets asked for more

I stood by your Atlantic sea

And sang a song for Ireland.