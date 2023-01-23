Showcase – Ireland’s International Creative Expo is now open at the RDS, Dublin.

One of Ireland's largest international trade fairs, Showcase 2023 will welcome over 380 exhibitors and more than 4,000 buyers from Ireland and overseas across the three-day event.

Yesterday's opening day launched with The Dancehall – a dynamic event that fused the fashion and design of Showcase makers with music and dance. The piece was styled by Aisling Farinella and inspired by the Irish dancehall, the culture of which dates back to the 1800s.

The event focused on the theme of storytelling and tradition that is intrinsic to Showcase, reflecting the stories and provenance behind the makers and products at the show.

Winners of the annual Showcase Awards were also announced with Tom King of An Gobha Iron Works and Experience winning Overall Best Product Award for this Iron St. Brigid’s Cross.

An Gobha offers immersive and interactive experiences of traditional iron age metal forging delivered with theatre, stories, myths, and legends in Bohermeen, Co Meath. They also manufacture and sell handcrafted metal decorative objects based on ancient Celtic symbols and artifacts of the Boyne Valley, Ancient East.

Tom has created the St. Brigid’s Cross as a work of art based around the traditional cross, with depth and with colour, to mark the new national holiday celebrating Ireland's female Patron Saint, St. Brigid.

Meet The Buyers - Valentino and Malky who came in search of fine woolens from @tweedsofscotland #ShowcaseIreland @DCCIreland @EntIrl pic.twitter.com/p8hhgqRf9b — Showcase Ireland (@showcaseireland) January 23, 2023

Speaking at the official opening of Showcase yesterday, Dara Calleary T.D. Minister of State for Trade Promotion and Digital Transformation said, "Ireland is globally renowned for its craft and design, and Showcase is the international launchpad for so many Irish makers to achieve this recognition. Craft plays an integral part in Ireland’s economy, and I wish each maker the best of luck over the next couple of days.”

Upwards of €20 million in business is expected to be transacted across the three-day event.

Showcase was founded in 1976 by Design & Crafts Council Ireland with support from Enterprise Ireland and takes place this year from January 22-24, 2023.