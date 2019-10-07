With Valentine's Day fast approaching, there are many reasons you should swipe right on your dating app of choice and choose an Irishman.

Irish men... from Liam Neeson to Cillian Murphy, Jamie Dornan to Dermot Kennedy, Irish lads are loved all around the world. Of course, we know many of you need no convincing we thought we'd take the opportunity to tell you why you need to "swipe right" on Irish men.

1. You won’t put your hand in your pocket

Irish men can be very decent when it comes to paying for a lady. Of course, there are exceptions (men with their communion money still under their mattress) but many of them love the feel of the dollar in their hand and will make sure your glass is always half full.

2. He will make you laugh

Irish men are funny. Some are even funny looking. But most of them will make you laugh at some of their cheeky remarks. Let’s face it; there is nothing better than a man who can make you laugh.

3. He will tell you that you’re pretty

Irish men are not afraid to give compliments. They usually strike a balance in this department and will find subtle ways to make you feel pretty and appreciated. None of this “honey, baby your beautiful” craic.

4. He will keep you grounded

He won’t be treating anyone like a princess and will be sure to tell you if you are getting too big for your boots. Their honesty can be brutal, but almost always beneficial.

5. He will argue with you

Few Irish men can hold their tongue so be prepared for a good heated debate on whichever topics arise.

6. You can listen to his accent

Listening to the rustic tones of any Irish man is enough to make many women weak at the knees.

7. He will be charming

An enchanting attribute passed on by their Mammies no doubt, they can and will charm you like no other. With their warm smile and attentive ways.

8. He would talk to an empty chair

It doesn’t matter if he hasn’t kissed the Blarney stone, Irish men love talking that much that they would sit and talk to an empty chair

9. You’re guaranteed to have good craic

Between the charm, the accent and the chat. Even if you don’t find him particularly attractive, the craic factor will draw you in.

10. He will make you feel tall

Of course, there are exceptions, but generally, a bar full of Irish men can resemble a garden gnome convention. Perhaps ditch for six-inch heels for the night, apart from height different they will also cause trouble for when you fall head over heels for him!

* Originally published 2011.

