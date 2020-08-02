A new book reveals how Queen Elizabeth and the Duchess of Sussex fought over a tiara just ahead of Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

According to "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family," written by royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the Queen did refuse to allow Meghan to wear the tiara she picked out for her wedding day.

However, Meghan blames Her Majesty’s personal dresser, Angela Kelly, for the row, the Daily Mail reports.

Meghan reportedly wanted to wear an emerald tiara, but the Queen had selected a diamond tiara that had been worn by her grandmother, Queen Mary, in 1932.

According to a royal insider, Queen Elizabeth is said to have told Prince Harry that “Meghan cannot have whatever she wants. She gets what tiara she's given by me.”

The source alleged: “The Queen also questioned why Meghan needed a veil for the wedding, given it was to be her second marriage,” adding that “Meghan can be difficult.”

The authors of the book claim the Queen’s dresser had deliberately dragged her feet while trying to decide on the tiara.

Angela Kelly, 52, has been with Queen Elizabeth since 2002. She rose through the ranks to become her personal assistant and senior dresser.

According to The Sun, Kelly stuck with the Queen’s decision to choose a different tiara than the one Meghan wanted and deliberately "dragged her feet in helping Meghan choose a tiara."

Meghan and Harry were said to be angry after the bride-to-be was told she could not wear her choice of tiara "as no one knew exactly where it came from."

Robert Jobson's 2018 book “Charles At Seventy: Thoughts, Hopes And Dreams,” claims Prince Harry was “petulant and short-tempered” before the wedding.

He allegedly told staff: “What Meghan wants, Meghan gets.” Robson claims that reports of Prince Harry’s “tiresome behavior” reached the Queen who talked to her grandson and “put him firmly in his place."

In the end, Meghan Markle wore the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau on her wedding day.

People Magazine reports that “Finding Freedom” reveals what happened during the row over the tiara and discusses the “friction between the couple and the old palace guard.”

"Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family" will be released on August 11.