What are the chances?!

A man met his doppelgänger on a Ryanair flight to Shannon Airport on one Thursday in 2015. Neil Thomas Douglas and his "twin stranger" Robert Stirling found themselves sitting together on the flight and couldn't believe the resemblance. The two took a selfie together and a friend of Douglas's wife posted the image to social media.

The image was uploaded by Lee Beattie, who wrote: “The guy on right is the husband of my friend. The guy on left is a STRANGER he met on a flight last night!”

The two men would encounter one another again when they checked into the same hotel in Galway and yet again when they bumped into each other in a pub.

Neil said: "Later that night, I went to the pub and again, there was my twin. Total weirdness.

"We had a laugh and a pint."

BT.com reports that many social media users have commented on the uncanny likeness, calling it “spooky.”

They are the only Irish people to find their utter resemblance in a strange, however. In the summer of 2015, three Irish friends set themselves the challenge of finding the seven doppelgangers we apparently all have around the world. The Twin Strangers project brought about some really weird cases of those who have no blood relation looking exactly alike.

