If you weren’t already cheering for Limerick to win the GAA All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship on Sunday, you might be now …

The quest to get tickets to an All-Ireland Senior Championship, be it hurling or football, is typically a daunting one.

Most fans would relish the opportunity to win a ticket, like Limerick superfan Padraig O'Carroll did on Friday morning via a competition through Limerick radio station Live 95.

Not only did O'Carroll win one ticket, but he won a pair!

However, selfless O'Carroll is handing the tickets over to a well-deserving pal.

“I’m going to give them to a friend of mine who has cancer at the moment," O'Carroll told Live 95 while holding up the two GAA tickets.

“Himself and his sister, so I’m going to give them to the two of them.”

O’Carroll was confident that Limerick will clinch the four-in-a-row win on Sunday, and perhaps his kind gesture will be a bit of extra luck that the squad needs.

Not surprisingly, there were quick calls for O'Carroll to be given another ticket as a reward for his selfless deed.

"Give this man 2 more tickets let him go with his friend!!!!!" one person commented on Live 95's video.

Live 95 said it received submissions of thousands of photos, videos, and artwork as part of its hurling final ticket giveaway.

O'Carroll's winning entry was a two-minute video that proved he may just be the biggest Limerick hurling fan - the fence at his house is adorned with nearly a dozen flags supporting the Limerick hurlers, while green and white bunting was hung around his front garden.

In his front window was a sign simply saying "4 in a Row."

On Sunday, July 23, hurling fans from across Ireland will descend upon Croke Park in Dublin for the 2023 GAA All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship, a showdown between hurling strongholds of Limerick and Kilkenny. Throw-in is at 3:30 pm Irish time.