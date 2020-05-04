An Irish woman’s Instagram story about the secret garden and treasures she found in her backyard has gone viral on social media.

Catherine Kerr found the hidden garden while renovating her 155-year-old townhouse in Kilkenny, the Irish Mirror reports.

Kerr began finding ruins and small glass bottles while trimming down the grass in her yard. She then found concrete slabs and a small stairway leading into the garden and discovered a small wall.

Kerr filmed the entire discovery and posted it to Instagram. She is still uncovering more of the garden and keeping her Instagram followers updated on her progress.

