An Irish woman’s Instagram story about the secret garden and treasures she found in her backyard has gone viral on social media.
Catherine Kerr found the hidden garden while renovating her 155-year-old townhouse in Kilkenny, the Irish Mirror reports.
Interesting garden digging find! : ‘This interesting bottle dates to the 1890s and is only 1.75 inches high. The front of the bottle is embossed 'Kays Coaculine' which is believed to be a cocaine based medicine, probably a pain killer. The bottle in clear glass. Kays was a large Stockport, near Manchester, based Chemist and this is just one of many cures they sold’ Kay’s Brothers also invented the sticky bomb in WW2, the sticky fly catcher and something else I can’t remember 😂. End of history lesson.
Kerr began finding ruins and small glass bottles while trimming down the grass in her yard. She then found concrete slabs and a small stairway leading into the garden and discovered a small wall.
Kerr filmed the entire discovery and posted it to Instagram. She is still uncovering more of the garden and keeping her Instagram followers updated on her progress.
