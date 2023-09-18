Ireland will take on Scotland in an exhibition hurling / shinty match for the first time since 2019, the GAA has announced.

The long-standing event, which features a cross-over of the traditional sports of hurling and shinty, will be held in Páirc Esler in Newry, Co Down, at 3 pm on Saturday, October 21.

It will be followed by the Down Intermediate Hurling final at 5 pm.

The GAA is delighted to announce the return of the Shinty/ Hurling International Exhibition match, which, on October 21, will see Ireland take on Scotland in a composite rules game for the first time since 2019. #GAABelong — The GAA (@officialgaa) September 14, 2023

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Prior to the pandemic, the hurling/shinty series brought together the top talents of the two sports to showcase the skills of both hurling and shinty.

GAA President Larry McCarthy said in a statement that he welcomed the return of the event, stating that it was an opportunity to celebrate the cultural links between Ireland and Scotland.

"On behalf of the Gaelic Athletic Association I welcome the resumption of our collaboration with our friends, and neighbours and sporting cousins in Alba agus An Cumann Camanachad to stage the Ireland-Scotland Hurling-Shinty international." McCarthy said in a statement.

"This match is an opportunity to celebrate our ties and the cultural links between our proud peoples – chief among which are the games of hurling and shinty which share a common ancestor.

"Next year, the Gaelic Athletic Association will be 140 years old but, that is a mere trifle in the life span of hurling, which later this decade will mark 3,300 years in our consciousness.

"Rules have changed dramatically in the last 140 years never mind 3,000. But what the games of hurling and shinty continue to champion are extraordinary levels of skill and feats of stamina and strength that people marvel at."

Both the GAA and the Camanachd Association will select 20-player squads for the upcoming event, with Ireland managed by Damien Coleman and Scotland managed by Garry Reid.

Scotland have won each of the last five meetings between the two nations and have won nine out of 16 games in the series to date.

Players are not allowed to catch the ball in hurling/shinty unless they are a goalkeeper or a defended on the line for a penalty. They are also not allowed to kick the ball.

Similar to hurling, teams are rewarded three points for a goal and one point for a point.