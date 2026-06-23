Cultúr 2026: Sharing Ireland’s Culture, Ireland’s culture programme for its Presidency of the Council of the European Union, was launched by Ireland's Minister of Culture, Communications and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan, TD, on June 17.

Running from July 1 to December 31 across Ireland, all 27 EU Member States, and further afield, Cultúr 2026 will feature exhibitions, concerts, talks, performances, and events that represent myriad art forms.

The programme, which "celebrates the wealth of talent among Irish artists working today," is providing €5 million to Irish artists and arts organisations, with 400+ projects supported.

It further seeks to ensure that Irish citizens can participate in the occasion of Ireland's Presidency of the Council of the EU and reflect on Ireland’s role in the EU.

Organizers say that Cultúr 2026 "celebrates the wealth of talent among Irish artists working today and aims to share this richness with audiences in Ireland and Europe."

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Cultúr 2026 flagship projects

Three new commissions in Brussels will herald the programme in the heart of Europe: a site-specific installation by Irish artist Richard Malone at the Justus Lipsius building, an opening concert at Flagey, and an exhibition presented by Literature Ireland in the European Parliament building.

These will be accompanied by an expanded programme of Irish arts at the Centre Culturel d’Irlandais, Paris, and a Focus Irlande at the historic Théâtre de la Ville, Paris.

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Read more Ireland sets out key priorities for upcoming EU Presidency

Cultúr 2026 programme in Ireland

Cultúr 2026 will present new exhibitions, concerts, talks, and public programmes at the National Cultural Institutions as well as festivals throughout Ireland, with events taking place in each of the 26 counties.

A number of programmes will be supported in each local authority in the country, encompassing a diverse array of family-friendly and community events, tours, screenings, and workshops.

Dedicated Irish language events will also be a feature of Cultúr 2026, both across Ireland and Europe, to showcase the best Irish language artists working today.

A national presentation of Cotter & Naessens Architects’ Venice Biennale exhibition, "Assembly," will take place at the iconic Busáras building in Dublin.

Cultúr 2026 beyond Ireland

Cultúr 2026 is complemented by a cultural relations programme of events presented by Ireland’s Embassy and Consulate network across Europe and beyond.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Helen McEntee TD, and Minister of State for European Affairs and Defence, Thomas Byrne TD, have provided funding of €1.5 million for this programming strand.

Delivered by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, this programme aims to "enhance Ireland’s cultural relations and cultural diplomacy" and will include a series of keynote artistic events and tours across Europe, a number of commissioned world premieres, partnerships with leading Irish and European ensembles and broadcasters, and an exhibition on the Irish language at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

The combined cultural programmes represent a €6.5 million investment in "uplifting Irish artists, makers, and creators at a defining moment for the country."

"A great moment to celebrate Irish culture"

Minister O’Donovan said: “I am delighted to announce Ireland’s culture programme for the Presidency, which represents an additional €5m investment by my Department in arts and culture, with over half of this dedicated to projects in Ireland.

"This programme will see an expansion of cultural activity in every county in the country and will raise the profile of Irish artists throughout Europe.

"This is a great moment to celebrate Irish culture, and I am proud that the benefits of this programme will reach audiences across Ireland.”

You can learn more about Cultúr 2026 on its website.