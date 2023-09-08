Irish woman Hannah Harris (née Whelan) left behind a collection of mostly unpublished writing upon her death in Dublin in May 2023.

In the wake of Hannah's death, her son Robert reached out to IrishCentral in hopes of not only sharing his mother's original work with our Irish American audience but also preserving it online.

We are only happy to oblige.

Robert tells IrishCentral that his mother's writings are "largely non-fiction written largely about the life as she experienced it as a young person in early to mid 20th Century Glendalough, Co Wicklow, a historic and rural location (pre-electrification) and are written with a rather unique warmth of tone."

Hannah's writings have been delicately edited by Robert, who has compiled them for IrishCentral to publish on a weekly basis as part of the new Hannah Harris Collection.

Easing into Hannah's compendium of original material, we present this original poem entitled "The Rain."

This is the only poem by Harris received by IrishCentral. Her other works - both fiction and nonfiction pieces in varying lengths - will also be featured here on IrishCentral in due course.

Robert says that this poem, previously untitled, was handwritten by his mother. He believes it may have been written during the pandemic or shortly before, making it one of her newer pieces in the large collection.

The poem - just 36 words - was transcribed by Robert two months after his mother's death. The only edits to the poem were a single alteration and division into separate lines.

"The Rain" by Hannah Harris

There’s the Rain,

The blessed rain again,

But why should you complain,

Because it does so happen,

To spoil your picnic in the sun,

Imagine if you care,

The earth a dry cracked plane.

Stay tuned for more from The Hannah Harris Collection.