"Go for the Green" with CIE Tours latest travel deals to Ireland

CIE Tours, the industry leader in guided vacations, has launched a special airfare promotion to celebrate the company’s Irish heritage and its 90th anniversary.

There’s no better time than now to travel to Ireland with CIE Tours – the country is fully open and is rolling out the green carpet to welcome back visitors.

This year why not “Go for the Green” and save more and see more with CIE Tours, the premier tour operator for Ireland and Britain since 1932.

From now until March 31 get airfare to Ireland from $399 when you book a 2022 Ireland vacation of seven days or longer with CIE Tours*.

Travelers can choose from a guided motorcoach vacation, travel with their own private driver, or take their dream trip on a fully customized vacation in Ireland.

The offer is available from 85 U.S. gateways and 10 Canadian gateways including;

$399* from JFK, Newark and Boston

$499* from other U.S. East Coast getaways

$699* from Chicago, and the U.S. West Coast

$699* from Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Toronto, Vancouver, Victoria and Winnipeg

CIE Tours started operating in Ireland in 1932 as part of the Great Southern Railway; the year Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic. Her exploratory spirit inspired travelers to dream about adventures across the pond, and CIE Tours was among the first to share the magic and history of their country.

On a vacation with CIE Tours, travelers could explore on a luxury motorcoach escorted by a professional tour director, ensuring their limited vacation time was spent experiencing Ireland’s most popular sights and establishments. By 1958, when Aer Lingus started transatlantic service from New York to Dublin, CIE Tours was firmly established as the destination leader for U.S. travelers to Ireland.

In the years that followed, CIE Tours added more destinations including England, Scotland, Wales, Italy and Iceland to its portfolio to meet the growing demand from repeat guests.

CIE Tours now offers more than 40 all-inclusive guided vacations hosted by nearly 160 knowledgeable tour directors, plus limitless opportunities for custom travel with self-drive and private driver/guide programs.

To find out more about CIE Tours check out their website here. You can also keep up to date on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

*This promotion runs through to March 31, 2022, for travel through the end of 2022. Restrictions apply; click here for details.