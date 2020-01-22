Enter to win a limited-edition hamper from Wicklow Wolf! The prize includes their latest non-alcoholic ales, drinking glasses, apparel and a brewery tour for you and five of your friends.

Together with their increasingly popular non-alcoholic beer Moonlight, Wicklow Wolf has announced the launch of two more limited-edition brews, Limelight and Starlight, now available across independent off licences nationwide throughout Ireland.

Though low in alcohol, all three of these hoppy beers are high in flavor and are made using specialty malts and lots of juicy hops.

Despite having an alcohol level of 0.5% and a calorie count of only 50kcal per 330ml can, these beers are full of flavor with Starlight being infused with citrus Grapefruit, while Limelight is infused with zesty lime.

To celebrate this limited edition launch, IrishCentral is giving one lucky reader a chance to win a Wicklow Wolf Hamper to make sure you feel like part of the pack. The prize includes their latest non-alcoholic ales, drinking glasses, apparel and a brewery tour for you and five of your friends.

To be in with a chance of winning this fantastic prize from Wicklow Wolf, answer the following question:

For more information on all of Wicklow Wolf’s sustainable endeavors and new product launches, visit their website www.wicklowwolf.com or follow them on social media @wicklowwolf