Proper searing and patient simmering are essential steps to unlocking the rich and hearty flavors that define a truly traditional bowl. This expert advice ensures that every home cook can avoid common pitfalls and pair the best ingredients for a warm, satisfying meal.

It’s officially stew season in Ireland, as searches for the famous Irish recipe have shot up 66% since the beginning of October.

To celebrate the cozy cultural dish and to help novice stew makers, the culinary experts are sharing their Ultimate Stew Builder, which uses data to pair popular stew recipes together to create the ultimate stew.

The Head of Culinary at HelloFresh Ireland has also revealed the most common mistakes when making stew and tips for avoiding them.

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The Ultimate Stew Builder chart below identifies the best vegetables, sauces, and side dishes to accompany various meats.

Simply choose your protein, veggies, sauce, and sides according to the builder to create the perfect stew. All combinations have been selected by analyzing the highest-rated recipes from a range of sources to identify which ingredients are most commonly paired.

Heavier meats such as beef and lamb are best paired with root vegetables like carrots, potatoes, and onions, steeped in hearty sauces like red wine and beef stock. Meanwhile, white meat is best paired with tangier, creamier sauces such as those made with white wine, chicken stock, and heavy cream.

Alongside the data-led Ultimate Stew Builder, Hannah Duxbury, Head of Culinary at HelloFresh Ireland, has revealed the most common stew mistakes and tips for making the dish even tastier.

Common Stew Mistakes to Avoid

Not Searing the Meat Beforehand

“Stew is such an easy one-pot meal, so it’s no surprise that most people throw everything into the pan for ease. But actually, browning your protein before adding it to your stew can enhance flavor by caramelizing the meat’s surface and creating a more varied texture," explains Hannah.

Not Allowing Enough Simmer Time

“One common mistake when cooking stew is not allowing it to simmer long enough. Stews benefit from slow cooking to tenderize the meat and develop flavors, so rushing the process can make it less flavourful and tender. I’d recommend simmering the stew for at least one to two hours for the flavors to really meld.”

Adding Herbs Too Early

“Fresh herbs are delicate and therefore have a tendency to lose their flavor if cooked too long, so it’s best to add these near the end of the stewing process. Add fresh herbs such as basil, parsley, coriander, and dill in the final minutes of cooking or as a garnish to help retain their vibrant flavors.”

Ignoring the Resting Period Before Serving

"Rushing to serve your stew immediately after it's done cooking can be a common oversight. To allow your flavors to intensify, it’s best to allow your stew to rest for a short period after serving. That’s why stew can taste even better the next day - it’s a perfect dish for batch cooking!”

Neglecting the Importance of Seasoning Throughout

"Seasoning isn't a one-time affair; it's an ongoing process that can significantly impact the final taste of your stew. Some cooks make the mistake of seasoning only at the beginning or end of the cooking process. However, regularly tasting and adjusting the seasoning throughout the simmering time allows you to build layers of flavor and ensure that every element of the stew is well-seasoned.”

With HelloFresh’s stew builder and five expert tips, creating the perfect stew is easy. More delicious stews are available on HelloFresh’s recipe hub here.

* Originally published in 2023 and updated in 2026.