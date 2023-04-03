The Virgin Mary, a popular non-alcoholic bar in Dublin, has closed down after almost four years.

Located on Dublin's Capel Street, The Virgin Mary first opened in May 2019 and proved a popular venue for people looking to socialize in an alcohol-free environment.

In a statement, the bar's owners said the closure marked "an exciting new chapter" for The Virgin Mary, adding that the pub will now be "going mobile."

"We are thrilled to be bringing our new ‘TVM On The Road’ concept to events, festivals, pop-up venues, and much more around the island of Ireland," the owners said in the March 26 Instagram post.

"So get ready to see a lot more of us in the coming months."

Co-owner Vaughan Yates told Irish radio station Newstalk that "business actually wasn't too bad" at the Capel Street location but said it failed to return to pre-pandemic levels.

"It was just it hadn't picked up to the same levels that it was pre-pandemic, pre-Brexit, pre-everything that cracked off increases in prices, etc," Yates told Newstalk.

However, Yates said he still believed that there is a demand for non-alcoholic drinks in Ireland.

"We think that we're still at the beginning of this growth in this category," he said.

"I do think if people can't come to us, then we need to come to the people - that's the approach we're going to take."

Yates also defended the high price of non-alcoholic drinks, adding that the price of non-alcoholic drinks should come down as demand increases.

"When it comes down to non-alcohol products, you've got to remember that the people that are producing these products are generally producing them at a much smaller scale.

"I think as we move forward, and it becomes more acceptable and volumes go up, I do think prices will come down."