Go on a journey with your Irish Whiskey 360° Passport and learn the stories behind Ireland's incredible whiskey distilleries.

To mark World Whiskey Day, taking place on Saturday, May 21, the Irish Whiskey Association is encouraging people to undertake a tour and tasting at a member distillery visitor center - and to document their visit by collecting an Irish Whiskey 360° Passport stamp.

Each visitor experience will lead you deep into the homes and heartlands of Ireland’s extraordinary distilleries. Your journey will take you North, South, East and West, through ever-changing landscapes, from rugged coastlines to historic cities.

Irish Whiskey 360° Visitor Experiences by Region:

Along the way, you’ll meet the distillers and blenders who craft the distinctive texture and flavor of each locality. And you’ll explore how people and place, culture and tradition shape the taste of the many characters in the Irish Whiskey family.

Dublin: Jameson Distillery, Bow Street, Dublin 1; Teeling Whiskey Distillery, Dublin 8; Pearse Lyons Distillery, Dublin 8; Dublin Liberties Distillery, Dublin 8; Roe & Co Distillery, Dublin

Wild Atlantic Way: Sliabh Liag Distillers, Co. Donegal; The Crolly Distillery, Co. Donegal; Connacht Whiskey Distillery, Co. Mayo; Micil Distillery, Co. Galway; Dingle Distillery, Co. Kerry; Skellig Six18 Distillery, Co. Kerry; Killarney Brewing & Distilling, Co. Kerry; Clonakilty Distillery, Co. Cork.

Ireland’s Ancient East: Powerscourt Distillery, Co. Wicklow; Slane Distillery, Co. Meath; Royal Oak Distillery, Co. Carlow; Blackwater Distillery, Co. Waterford; Midleton, Co. Cork; Kilbeggan Distillery, Co. Westmeath.

Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands: The Shed Distillery, Co. Leitrim; Lough Ree Distillery; Athlone Whiskey Experience.

Northern Ireland: The Old Bushmills Distillery, The Echlinville Distillery, Rademon Estate Distillery, The Hinch Distillery.

William Lavelle, Director of the Irish Whiskey Association, said: “Ireland is the home of whiskey and our distilleries offers some of the world’s most exciting visitor experiences. By throwing open the doors of our distilleries and showcasing our people, our places and our practices, we are inviting visitors to learn about making Irish whiskey while making new memories."

Irish Whiskey 360° Passports can be picked up at each of the 26 distillery visitor centers. If you collect at least five stamps, with one from each region, you can apply for an Irish Whiskey 360° champion pin along with other special rewards.

Find out more information about the Irish Whiskey 360° Passport and the distillery visitor experiences across Ireland by checking out their website. You can also follow them on Instagram and Twitter.