If you plan on visiting Philadelphia sometime soon, make sure to warm yourself up in one of these welcoming pubs and taverns as listed by our friends at Philadelphia magazine.

By Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé

There is a distinct pleasure in finding the exact right place for a cold-weather drink in the fall, and nowhere hits the mark better than the cozy pubs and taverns of Philadelphia.

These are places with less pretension and more delicious food. Spots where you can tuck into a nice burger and a draft beer, where you won’t be rushed out and you will be greeted like a regular every time. These are neighborhood spots worth going out of your neighborhood for.

The Dandelion Pub

One of the most important things to know about the Dandelion is that, upstairs, there is a fireplace, which makes it the ideal spot anytime the weather dips below sixty. The food menu is distinctly British and leans fancy, as do the cocktails.

McGillin’s Olde Ale House

McGillin’s gets points for being the oldest bars in the city. It opened in 1860 and has seen a whole lot since then. But it’s more than just a novelty: They’ve got 30 beers on tap, a delightfully cozy food menu, and some of the best holiday decor in the city once it gets to be that time of year.

Monk’s Cafe

Monk’s is famous for being a pioneering force in bringing great craft beer from all over the world to Philadelphia. They still have one of the best programs in the city, but you don’t have to be a beer nerd to enjoy a pint, mussels, fries, and a burger in one of Philly’s coziest spaces.

The Black Sheep Pub

In a neighborhood where fancy reigns supreme, we love Black Sheep for a late-night snack and a casual drink. Every Wednesday they host Quizzo, and every weeknight they host happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fergie’s Pub

Here, there’s no pretense. There are no TVs. There’s just an extensive beer selection and a food menu that covers all the bar food must-haves: wings, soft pretzels, nachos, and fried pickles.

Watkins Drinkery

Just a few yards off the hubbub of East Passyunk, you’ll find Watkins Drinkery, a true neighborhood gem with surprisingly great food (Scotch eggs ftw!) and plenty of excellent beer on tap.

The Pope

It’s easy to lose track of the Pope with the showier, more modern spots on the rest of the Avenue, but they’re always there for us when we come back to them: ready with frozen slushies, affordable beer, and a plate of hot pierogis.

New Deck Tavern

New Deck is an Irish bar with a college-neighborhood feel. They serve gigantic Moscow mules in huge copper cups, beer-mosas, and they always have drink deals when the Eagles are playing.

