JP McMahon, an Irish Michelin star chef, is offering private online cooking classes for culinary enthusiasts from a safe and social distance.

JP McMahon is launching the private online cooking classes for individuals on a one-to-one basis or for groups of up to four people.

Students can choose the content and theme of the lesson and each lesson takes roughly three hours to complete, while students can expect to learn how to cook up to six different dishes in the online tutorial.

McMahon said that people from all over Europe and America had been taking part in the class to learn how to cook Irish food at a time when they couldn't travel to Ireland.

"Our online classes are a way for us to spread the great word of Irish food. We've been doing classes with people from all over the world, from Switzerland and Copenhagen to Seattle and San Francisco," he said.

"Because people can't travel to Ireland, they're taking our classes to experience Irish food. Our future plans include expanding on our classes by recordings that can be rolled out as Master Classes."

McManus co-owns Michelin star Aniar Restaurant and Boutique Cookery School in Galway. He said that the restaurant will remain closed for the rest of the year, although the cookery classes will continue as scheduled.

He said that the financial risk of reopening the restaurant at reduced capacity and in the absence of international tourism was too great and will be focusing on online courses over the summer instead.

Prices for the classes range from €225 for one person to €560 for a group of four. To book a class or to find out more, click here.

McManus also runs two restaurants in Galway City along with his business partner Drigin.

Both Cava Bodega, a Spanish tapas restaurant, and Tartare Café and Wine Bar have been shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic and are offering take-out menus only.

Cava Bodega is due to reopen on July 2, with Tartare Café and Wine Bar slated to reopen two days earlier on Tuesday, June 30.

