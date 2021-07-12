Today, July 12, 2021, is National Pecan Day in the United States!

There's no better way to mark the day than with this Irish-inspired pecan pie recipe.

Jack Daniels chocolate chip pecan pie recipe

Ingredients:

Filling

3 extra large eggs, slightly beaten

1 cup sugar

2 tablespoon butter, melted

1 cup dark corn syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla

¼ cup Jack Daniels

½ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup whole pecans

Pastry

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon shortening

2 to 3 tablespoons cold water

Method:

In a medium bowl, mix flour and salt. Cut in shortening, using pastry blender (or pulling 2 table knives through ingredients in opposite directions), until particles are the size of small peas.

Sprinkle with cold water, 1 tablespoon at a time, tossing with fork until all flour is moistened and pastry almost leaves side of bowl (1 to 2 teaspoons more water can be added if necessary).

Gather pastry into a ball. Shape into flattened round on lightly floured surface.

Wrap in plastic wrap; refrigerate about 45 minutes or until dough is firm and cold, yet pliable. This allows the shortening to become slightly firm, which helps make the baked pastry flakier.

If refrigerated longer, let pastry soften slightly before rolling.

Heat the oven to 375°F.

With a floured rolling pin, roll pastry into round 2 inches larger than upside-down 9-inch glass pie plate.

Fold pastry into fourths; place in pie plate.

Unfold and ease into plate, pressing firmly against bottom and side. Trim overhanging edge of pastry 1 inch from rim of pie plate.

Fold and roll pastry under, even with plate; press with times of fork or flute if desired.

In another medium bowl, combine eggs, sugar, butter, syrup, and whiskey. Mix well and strain.

Sprinkle most of the chips over the bottom of the crust. Cover with pecans. Pour filling over chips and pecans. Sprinkle top with remaining chips. Pour into pastry-lined pie plate.

Cover edge of pastry with 2- to 3-inch-wide strip of foil to prevent excessive browning. Bake 40 to 50 minutes or until center is set, removing foil for last 15 minutes of baking. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours until chilled before serving.

Store in refrigerator.

Try this pie topped with some whipping cream or alongside a scoop of vanilla or chocolate ice cream!

