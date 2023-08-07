Irish food producers in the Republic and Northern Ireland have won 27 three-star Great Taste Awards for 2023, an increase from the 16 awards won last year.
Now in its 30th year, the Great Taste awards saw more than 14,000 food and drink products from 109 countries assessed by 500 industry experts over the course of 89 days in London and Dorset, reports The Irish Times.
Only 1.8 per cent of the products assessed earned three stars. Two-star and one-star prizes were also awarded.
Ireland claimed a total of 674 awards, 526 by companies in the Republic and 148 from Northern Ireland.
Administered by the Guild of Fine Food in the UK, the Great Taste awards are the largest global accreditation scheme for food and drink, according to organizers.
Two food producers from the Republic of Ireland secured three-star awards for two of their products –Boyne Valley Cheese for its Rathkenny and Boyne Valley Bán cheeses and Lidl Ireland for its Irish Angus Rib Roast on the Bone (28-day matured) and its Irish Deluxe Angus 3-Rib Roast on the Bone (40-day matured).
Three entrants from Northern Ireland food producers also collected double three-star awards, including former supreme championship winner Hannan Meats,for their Koji Pork Chop and Buttermilk Pork Chop. Baronscourt Estate’s three-star award winners were its Wild Sika Venison Loin and French Rack, while Morelli Ice Cream's three-star awards wins went to Clotted Cream with Irish Black Butter and Pistachio Swirl.
Check the list below for all of Ireland's three-star winners, including some first time three-star winners from smaller food companies.
All three-star winners will go through another judging process to determine regional winners and the 2023 supreme champion.
The results will be revealed in London on September 11.
Three-star Great Taste Award winners: Republic of Ireland
Granville Hotel: Granville Raspberry Jam
Folláin Teoranta: Folláin Passion Fruit Curd
Birdhouse: Mango Mazzaleen
Cork Chilli Company: Bangin’ Barbecue
Musgrave Retail Partners Ireland: Signature Tastes Smoked Rack of Bacon
Oliver Carty & Family: Honey and Brown Sugar Slow Cooked Ham on the Bone
Lidl Ireland: Lidl Irish Angus Rib Roast on the Bone 28-day Matured
Lidl Ireland: Irish Deluxe Angus 3-Rib Roast on the Bone
Irish Country Meats: Aldi Specially Selected Wicklow Leg of Lamb
Silver Hill Duck: Silver Hill Confit Duck Legs
Irish Yogurts Clonakilty: Irish Yogurts Clonakilty Half-Fat Creme Fraiche
Durrus Cheese: Durrus Óg
Boyne Valley Cheese: Rathkenny
Boyne Valley Cheese: Boyne Valley Bán
Macroom Buffalo Cheese Products: Macroom Buffalo Ricotta
Green Pastures Donegal: 18% Sour Cream
Scúp Gelato: Natural Yogurt and Blackcurrant Sorbet
Three-star Great Taste Award winners: Northern Ireland
Whitewater Brewing Company Ltd: Whitewater/Hinch Irish Whiskey Barrel Aged Stout
William Grant & Co Ltd: Grant’s Guanciale
Baronscourt Estate: Wild Sika Venison Loin
Baronscourt Estate: Wild Sika Venison French Rack
Ballyboley Dexters: Ballyboley Pedigree Dexter 28 Day Dry Aged On The Bone Rump Steak
Hannan Meats Ltd: Koji Pork Chop
Hannan Meats Ltd: Buttermilk Pork Chop
Mauds Ice Creams Ltd: Pistachio ice cream
Morelli Ice Cream: Morelli’s Pistachio Swirl Ice Cream
Morelli Ice Cream: Morelli’s Clotted Cream with Irish Black Butter Ice Cream
You can find the complete list of 2023 Great Taste winners here.