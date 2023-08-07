Irish food producers in the Republic and Northern Ireland have won 27 three-star Great Taste Awards for 2023, an increase from the 16 awards won last year.

Now in its 30th year, the Great Taste awards saw more than 14,000 food and drink products from 109 countries assessed by 500 industry experts over the course of 89 days in London and Dorset, reports The Irish Times.

Only 1.8 per cent of the products assessed earned three stars. Two-star and one-star prizes were also awarded.

Ireland claimed a total of 674 awards, 526 by companies in the Republic and 148 from Northern Ireland.

Administered by the Guild of Fine Food in the UK, the Great Taste awards are the largest global accreditation scheme for food and drink, according to organizers.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Two food producers from the Republic of Ireland secured three-star awards for two of their products –Boyne Valley Cheese for its Rathkenny and Boyne Valley Bán cheeses and Lidl Ireland for its Irish Angus Rib Roast on the Bone (28-day matured) and its Irish Deluxe Angus 3-Rib Roast on the Bone (40-day matured).

Three entrants from Northern Ireland food producers also collected double three-star awards, including former supreme championship winner Hannan Meats,for their Koji Pork Chop and Buttermilk Pork Chop. Baronscourt Estate’s three-star award winners were its Wild Sika Venison Loin and French Rack, while Morelli Ice Cream's three-star awards wins went to Clotted Cream with Irish Black Butter and Pistachio Swirl.

Check the list below for all of Ireland's three-star winners, including some first time three-star winners from smaller food companies.

All three-star winners will go through another judging process to determine regional winners and the 2023 supreme champion.

The results will be revealed in London on September 11.

Three-star Great Taste Award winners: Republic of Ireland

Granville Hotel: Granville Raspberry Jam

Folláin Teoranta: Folláin Passion Fruit Curd

Birdhouse: Mango Mazzaleen

Cork Chilli Company: Bangin’ Barbecue

Musgrave Retail Partners Ireland: Signature Tastes Smoked Rack of Bacon

Oliver Carty & Family: Honey and Brown Sugar Slow Cooked Ham on the Bone

Lidl Ireland: Lidl Irish Angus Rib Roast on the Bone 28-day Matured

Lidl Ireland: Irish Deluxe Angus 3-Rib Roast on the Bone

Irish Country Meats: Aldi Specially Selected Wicklow Leg of Lamb

Silver Hill Duck: Silver Hill Confit Duck Legs

Irish Yogurts Clonakilty: Irish Yogurts Clonakilty Half-Fat Creme Fraiche

Durrus Cheese: Durrus Óg

Boyne Valley Cheese: Rathkenny

Boyne Valley Cheese: Boyne Valley Bán

Macroom Buffalo Cheese Products: Macroom Buffalo Ricotta

Green Pastures Donegal: 18% Sour Cream

Scúp Gelato: Natural Yogurt and Blackcurrant Sorbet

Three-star Great Taste Award winners: Northern Ireland

Whitewater Brewing Company Ltd: Whitewater/Hinch Irish Whiskey Barrel Aged Stout

William Grant & Co Ltd: Grant’s Guanciale

Baronscourt Estate: Wild Sika Venison Loin

Baronscourt Estate: Wild Sika Venison French Rack

Ballyboley Dexters: Ballyboley Pedigree Dexter 28 Day Dry Aged On The Bone Rump Steak

Hannan Meats Ltd: Koji Pork Chop

Hannan Meats Ltd: Buttermilk Pork Chop

Mauds Ice Creams Ltd: Pistachio ice cream

Morelli Ice Cream: Morelli’s Pistachio Swirl Ice Cream

Morelli Ice Cream: Morelli’s Clotted Cream with Irish Black Butter Ice Cream

You can find the complete list of 2023 Great Taste winners here.