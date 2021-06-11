Somewhere down the line, Irish whiskey developed a reputation as a winter drink. Perhaps it's because two of the most popular ways to drink Irish whiskey are in an Irish coffee (the classic Irish whiskey cocktail) or by itself to experience the full flavor profile.

But to relegate Irish whiskey to the cold-weather months would be a big mistake. With its ultra-smooth profile, hints of sweetness and spice, and blend of malted and unmalted barley, single-pot still Irish whiskey is the perfect base for some delicious and inventive summer cocktails.

Irish whiskey plays especially well with citrus fruits, floral notes, and bitters, which makes it a key ingredient in some seriously refreshing summer sippers. Waterford celebrates whiskey's versatility with the below two cocktail recipes served in, what else, Waterford Crystal Double Old Fashioned Glasses.

Revolution Refresher

1.5 ounces Irish Whiskey

¼ ounce Elderflower Bitter Truth

½ ounce Lemon Juice

½ ounce Sugar Syrup

Garnished with Cucumber Slice

Combine all ingredients except cucumber in a shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously to combine. Pour over ice and serve garnished with the cucumber slice.

The Revolution Refresher cocktail is like a summer walk through the Irish countryside distilled into a glass: crisp, floral, and rejuvenating. It is named for the Lismore Revolution Collection, a retro yet modern interpretation of Lismore that appeals to whiskey lovers and drink aficionados. The line twists and deconstructs the Lismore pattern in four different ways to create an innovative and fresh way to look ahead at the revered Waterford pattern.

Lismore Libation

1.5 ounce Irish Whiskey

¼ ounce Pimento Bitter Truth

½ ounce Lemon Juice

2 dashes Orange Bitters

½ ounce Sugar Syrup

Garnished with Orange Slice

Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake vigorously to combine. Pour over and garnish with an orange slice.

Whether basking in the sun or sitting in the shade of an umbrella, this is the cocktail to sip as you leisurely read on a summer afternoon. Waterford's best-selling pattern for over 60 years, the timeless Lismore DNA has been re-imagined in a fresh and contemporary way that fits both a classic and modern way of living and elevating the at-home bar experience.

* This article was originally published in partnership with Waterford Crystal.