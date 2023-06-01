Before you say "I do," check out this recipe for a traditional Irish wedding cake!

If there's one thing that a wedding is judged on, it's the food and the wedding cake, in particular, takes pride of place.

This delicious Irish wedding cake recipe mixes the traditional with the just downright tasty to wow your family and friends.

Warning: Like all good things, this cake takes time!

Irish wedding cake recipe

(Originally from irelandforvisitors.com)

Currants 1 lb. 12 oz. (800g.)

Sultanas, 1lb. (450g.)

Raisins, 9 oz./25 oz 250 g.

Shredded Almonds, 7 oz. (200g.)

Glace Cherries, 70z (200g.)

Peel,cut,mixed, 70z (200g.)

Flour, 1lb 3oz. (525 g.)

Salt, 1 teaspoon

Mixed Spice, 2 1/2 tsp.

Butter, 1lb. (450g.)

Brown sugar, 1lb. (450g.)

Black treacle (molasses), 2 tbsp.

Orange and Lemon zest, 1 1/2 tsp. each

Eggs, 8 large

Pure Vanilla, 1 1/2 tsp.

Brandy, 4 tbsp.

Grease a 12-inch (30 cm) tin and line it with three layers of grease-proof paper, extending about 2" above the top of the tin.

Tie a thick band of folded newspaper around the outside of the tin to protect the edge of the cake from overcooking, and have a suitable sized piece of brown paper to put over the cake if it is in danger of over-browning. (Note: the cake will be done when a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.)

Mix dried fruit with halved cherries and peel with a tablespoon or two of the flour in a bowl.

In another bowl, sift flour, salt, and spices.

In a third bowl, cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add molasses, zest, and vanilla.

To this mixture, add the eggs, one by one with a tablespoon full of flour with each, and beat well. Fold in the fruit and remaining flour plus the brandy. Mix well.

Turn the mixture into the prepared tin and smooth down with a tablespoon making a slight hollow in the center. You may leave the cake overnight or till ready to bake.

Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C, Gas mark 2.) Bake the cake in the center of the oven for 1 1/2 hours.

Reduce heat to 275 degrees F (40 degrees C, Gas mark 1) for the remaining baking time (3 to 4 hours) or until the top of the cake feels firm to the touch and the toothpick comes out clean and dry. Watch the cake as it bakes. Cover if it looks like it might over brown.

Cool the cooked cake in the tin then remove the paper and turn it upside down onto a board.

Make small holes into the cake with skewers and pour on some extra brandy.

When brandy is absorbed wrap cakes in a double layer of grease-proof paper and then a layer of foil. Seal and store in an airtight container and place in a cool place for at least a month.

The cake should be finished at least two weeks prior to the need so flavors will mellow. Ice with Royal Icing or Fondant Icing.

Buttercream icing recipe



(there will be extra icing leftover!)



1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 tablespoon vegetable shortening

2 tablespoons whipping cream

2 teaspoons vanilla

6 cups sifted powdered sugar

Beat together butter, shortening, cream, vanilla, and 3 cups powdered sugar in a bowl with an electric mixer until very smooth.

Continue beating while gradually adding the remaining 3 cups powdered sugar, until icing is almost the consistency of smooth peanut butter.

Use immediately, or the surface will crystallize. Ice the sides of the cake first, then top, making sure to use long, smooth strokes. Clean the icing knife, dip it in clear water and pass it lightly over the sides and top to give the icing a flawlessly smooth surface. Decorate with purchased trims.

You can see more of IrishCentral's recipes here.

*Originally published in 2016. Updated in 2023.