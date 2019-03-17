Potatoes, cheese, and bacon? What's not to love about Irish nachos!

You've never seen nachos like this before! Here's a recipe for how to make Irish nachos for St. Patrick's Day.

To give you some background on these genius party treats, Irish nachos are fried or baked potato slices topped with all the delicious things you’d expect to find on nachos and some tasty extras in this case, bacon.

This genius dish, perfect for St. Patrick’s Day, is said to have been invented by J. Gilligan’s Irish Bar and Grill in Arlington, Texas.

You know the Texans! It’s go big or go home.

Why not mix up the topping on these bad boys for the vegetarians in your lives and try them with pepper or olives. You could even whip up a nice salsa to go on the side.

Your guests will definitely thank you for this one this St. Patrick’s Day.

Irish nachos recipe for St. Patrick's Day

Serves: 8 to 12

Time: 50 minutes

Ingredients

5 to 6 potatoes, sliced into 1/4-inch thick rounds

Olive oil

Salt & pepper

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

8 strips bacon, cooked and chopped

Sour cream

Chives / spring onion

Method

Preheat oven to 450F

Slice potatoes and put them in a bowl.

Add in olive oil and toss

Add salt and pepper.

Add to a foil / parchment lined baking tray. Cook for 20 minutes at 450F.

Layer cooked slices into a pan / shallow dish.

Sprinkle cheese and bacon on top. Bake for 5 minutes at 450F.

Top with sour cream and chopped chives / spring onions to garnish.

What's your favorite St. Patrick's Day recipe? Share in the comments!