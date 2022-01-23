The Irish really know how to dress - and cook - for a cold winter climate. Try this Irish leek and potato soup recipe.

When the thermostat drops and the winter winds howl what better way to revive your flagging spirit than with a truly delicious Irish style Leek and Potato soup?

What makes this recipe Irish? The simplicity and freshness of the ingredients, as well as an understated eye for presentation (adding a half cup of frozen peas near the end of cooking gives the dish a pleasing Celtic color when you process it).

This warming soup pairs beautifully with a slice of homemade Irish Brown Bread (do not skimp on the Kerrygold Butter). Fun fact: it's ready in 30 minutes!

This recipe is from The View From Great Island Website. We have cooked it (see the photo above) and paired it with our own homemade bread and we really think it's easily the best recipe for Irish-style Leek and Potato Soup we've ever tried.

What are you waiting for?

Traditional Irish leek and potato soup recipe

Yield: serves 6

Ingredients

4 tbsp butter

1 onion, chopped

3 large leeks, trimmed, sliced, thoroughly rinsed, and dried

2 russet potatoes, peeled and diced

3 1/2 cups chicken stock (or vegetable stock)

1/2 cup frozen peas

salt and fresh cracked black pepper

garnish

sour cream thinned with milk

snipped chives

Method

Melt the butter in a large soup pot and saute the onion, leeks, and potato for about 5 minutes, stirring often.

Add the stock to the pan and bring up to a simmer. Cover, turn down the heat and simmer for about 15 minutes, or until everything is tender. Add the peas to the pot just long enough to defrost them.

Working in 2 batches, process the soup until your desired consistency. It can be smooth, or chunky. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Serve piping hot with a drizzle of sour cream and a sprinkle of chives.

H/T: The View From Great Island



*Originally published in 2018.