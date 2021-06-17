June 17 is Eat Your Vegetables Day! What better way to get your loved ones to eat their veggies than cooking them up in a wonderfully comforting Irish veggie ale pie.

This veggie ale pie from Whitefriar Grill, on Aungier Street in Dublin, is one of the tastiest you'll ever find.

Veggie ale pie recipe

Ingredients

5g dried porcini mushrooms

100ml boiling water

1 salsify root or 175g parsnips

1 onion, peeled & sliced

2 garlic cloves, peeled & crushed

1 small carrot, peeled and diced

150g mixed wild mushrooms, sliced

100ml ale (Galway hooker)

200g tomatoes

1 teaspoon coarse grain mustard

½ teaspoon vegemite

1 bay leaf, 1 tsp fresh chopped thyme

1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

300g shortcrust or puff pastry (ready-made is fine)

Method

Soak the dried porcini in 100ml boiling water for 30 minutes and then strain saving the soaking water. Finely dice the porcini.

To prepare the salsify, wash the root under cold running water, without peeling and boil in salted water for 10 minutes. Place in cold water and the skin will slide off. If you peel first, the root needs to be immediately plunged into acidulated water to prevent discoloration. Chop the salsify into 1 cm lengths.

Fry the sliced onion and diced carrot in sunflower oil, until the onion is soft and golden. Add the crushed garlic and wild mushrooms and cook for 5 more minutes. Pour in the ale and simmer for 3 minutes, until reduced down by half.

Add the tinned tomatoes, salsify, porcini water, chopped porcini, coarse grain mustard, vegemite, bay leaf, and simmer gently for 30 minutes, until the sauce is thick and rich. Add the chopped parsley and thyme and season well.

Pour into a 500ml pie dish (or 2x 250ml pie dishes)

Roll the shortcrust or puff pastry out to 4 mm thickness. Cut out a circle slightly wider than the pie dish. Pinch the edges to make a crinkle pattern, cut a small cross in the middle, and brush the top with milk or soya milk. Place over the top of the pie pressing the sides down gently.

Bake for 20-30 minutes or until golden.

Serve with mushy peas and roasties.

TIP: For a non-alcoholic version, substitute the ale for vegetable stock.