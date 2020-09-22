Dunkin’ Donuts are now available in retail stores across Ireland.

Assorted two- and four-packs of classic Dunkin’ Donut varieties will be hitting shelves in 137 participating stores beginning September 2020.

Dunkin’, one of the world’s leading coffee and baked goods brands, has teamed up with retailer and wholesaler BWG Foods to bring the pre-packaged donuts to stores across the country.

The donut varieties will be available at Spar, Eurospar, Mace, Londis and XL retail stores.

“As we continue Dunkin’s strategic CPG expansion across Europe, we’re thrilled to offer our delicious donuts to consumers in Ireland,” said Caner Gursoy, Dunkin’ Brands’ Regional Vice President, Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

“We’re excited to work with BWG Foods, one of the leading retail groups in the country, to offer pre-packaged assortments of our premium donuts to their customers.”

The donuts are already available in 41 stores with plans to expand by another 96 stores to 137 in the coming weeks.

Simon Marriott, Trading Director of BWG Foods, said: “We’re very proud to make the iconic Dunkin’ brand easily accessible to our shoppers across Ireland. The pre-packaged assortment of Dunkin’ donuts that we will be offering are delicious additions to our extensive product range."

“We are thrilled to bring these beloved treats to the Irish market and are confident that they will resonate strongly with our customers.”

The four varieties of pre-packaged Dunkin’ Donuts will include:

• Boston Kreme – A classic Dunkin’ donut variety filled with Bavarian cream filling and topped with chocolate icing.

• Cocoa Hazelnut – A premium donut filled with delicious cocoa hazelnut filling and topped with rich cocoa icing and candy pieces.

• Strawberry Sprinkle – A premium ring donut filled with strawberry jam filling and topped with sweet pink icing and rainbow sprinkles.

• Cheesecake Crumble – A premium ring donut filled with decadent cheesecake-flavored filling, topped with sweet white icing and cake crumble.

For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.