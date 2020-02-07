Dublin is the fourth-best place in Europe to get a cup of coffee, according to a new study conducted by coffee suppliers Selecta.

The Irish capital ranked just behind Edinburgh, Scotland, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Florence, Italy, in a study of 89 different European cities.

For the study, Selecta analyzed a wide range of data, including the number of coffee shops, Google reviews of coffee shops, price of daily coffee shops versus average daily wage and import of coffee per person.

Each city was given a score of one to ten in all categories and an average total score was taken to find Europe's best coffee destination.

The Scottish capital of Edinburgh topped the list with an average score of 5.88 and was closely followed by Amsterdam (5.71), Florence (5.4) and Dublin (5.31).

Dublin scored best on the price of coffee versus average daily wage (8.88) and the number of coffee shops per 100,000 people (8.8).

The Irish capital returned a decidedly average score when it came to the quality of coffee shops, however, with a score of 6.44.

Dublin's place on the list is hardly surprising. Coffee culture has taken a gradual hold on Ireland over the last decade and it has given rise to a number of coffee franchises and specialist coffee houses.

A 2017 survey found that one in every three Irish people drinks at least one cup of coffee per day and, while that figure is slightly dated, it is unlikely to have changed. If anything, even more Irish people drink coffee now than they did three years ago.

At the other end of the list, the Italian city of Milan - famed for its coffee - surprisingly recorded a score of zero for the quality of its coffee shops.

Milan, like the five other Italian cities on the list, did finish in the top ten for the cheapest cup of coffee compared to the average daily wage, however.

Where do you think is the best coffee destination in Europe? Let us know in the comments.