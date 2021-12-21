Pudding and a traditional Irish Christmas are synonymous with each other right? Too rich for your palate well here's an ingenious lighter twist.

"Now bring us some figgy pudding" goes the beloved tune "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" and, of course, the traditional rich, booze-soaked pudding is an iconic symbol of the season. However, who, in all honesty, feels like tucking into that after a large plate of turkey, ham, stuffing, gravy and all the trimmings?! No one! This twist on the traditional, straight from Ireland's food board, Bord Bia, is a wonderful alternative for your Christmas dessert.

This Bord Bia recipe, Christmas ice-cream pudding, is a perfect post-big meal alternative to the darker puddings we know and love. This recipe largely based on the Italian cassata ice cream is also wonderfully versatile.

You can add any dried fruit you fancy and leave out what you don't like. Or even better you could add things like meringue or chocolate chips and make it your own. We were recently inspired by a Jamie Oliver Christmas show where he used quite similar ingredients in a Christmas ice cream dessert and added a side of chocolate sauce... yes, please!

Without further ado... Merry Christmas and enjoy.

Christmas ice-cream pudding recipe

Serves: 10 people

Ingredients

- 100g granulated sugar

- 125ml water

- 4 egg yolks

- 500ml cream

- 1 tsp. vanilla essence

- 500g dried mixed fruit e.g. raisins, currants, sultanas, figs, apricots (soaked overnight in 2-3tablesp. of port)

- 100g blanched almonds, toasted and chopped

Method

Put sugar and water into a pan. Dissolve the sugar over gentle heat. Then boil steadily until it forms a syrup, approx. 113C/235F.

Beat the egg yolks well, then carefully pour the syrup onto them whisking all the time. Continue to whisk to a thick, mousse-like mixture.

Whip the cream. Fold the cream and vanilla essence into the mousse with the fruit and nuts. Pour into a 2-liter pudding bowl and freeze.

For more recipes visit www.bordbia.ie.